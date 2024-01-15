Meanwhile, in the TV categories, The Bear, Beef and Succession dominated the winners list, with the former two getting four awards each and the latter securing three.

Read on for a full list of all of the nominees and winners from the Critics Choice Awards 2024.

Critics Choice Awards 2024 winners

Movies

Best Picture

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer [WINNER]

Past Lives

Poor Things

Saltburn

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio - Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo - Rustin

Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers [WINNER]

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Best Actress

Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee - Past Lives

Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Margot Robbie - Barbie

Emma Stone - Poor Things [WINNER]

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction

Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer [WINNER]

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Charles Melton - May December

Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

America Ferrera - Barbie

Jodie Foster - Nyad

Julianne Moore - May December

Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers [WINNER]

Dominic Sessa stars as Angus Tully, Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Mary Lamb and Paul Giamatti as Paul Hunham in The Holdovers Focus Features

Best Young Actor/Actress

Abby Ryder Fortson - Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

Ariana Greenblatt - Barbie

Calah Lane - Wonka

Milo Machado Graner - Anatomy of a Fall

Dominic Sessa - The Holdovers [WINNER]

Madeleine Yuna Voyles - The Creator

Best Acting Ensemble

Air

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer [WINNER]

Best Director

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Greta Gerwig - Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things

Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer [WINNER]

Alexander Payne - The Holdovers

Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Adapted Screenplay

Kelly Fremon Craig - Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

Andrew Haigh - All of Us Strangers

Cord Jefferson - American Fiction [WINNER]

Tony McNamara - Poor Things

Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Original Screenplay

Samy Burch - May December

Alex Convery - Air

Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer - Maestro

Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach - Barbie [WINNER]

David Hemingson - The Holdovers

Celine Song - Past Lives

Best Cinematography

Matthew Libatique - Maestro

Rodrigo Prieto - Barbie

Rodrigo Prieto - Killers of the Flower Moon

Robbie Ryan - Poor Things

Linus Sandgren - Saltburn

Hoyte van Hoytema - Oppenheimer [WINNER]

Best Production Design

Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx - Saltburn

Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman - Oppenheimer

Jack Fisk, Adam Willis - Killers of the Flower Moon

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer - Barbie [WINNER]

James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek - Poor Things

Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran - Asteroid City

Best Editing

William Goldenberg – Air

Nick Houy – Barbie

Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer [WINNER]

Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things

Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon

Michelle Tesoro – Maestro

Best Costume Design

Jacqueline Durran - Barbie [WINNER]

Lindy Hemming - Wonka

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck - The Color Purple

Holly Waddington - Poor Things

Jacqueline West - Killers of the Flower Moon

Janty Yates, David Crossman - Napoleon

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie star in Barbie. Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros

Best Hair and Makeup

Barbie [WINNER]

The Color Purple

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Priscilla

Best Visual Effects

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer [WINNER]

Poor Things

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Comedy

American Fiction

Barbie [WINNER]

Bottoms

The Holdovers

No Hard Feelings

Poor Things

Best Animated Film

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse [WINNER]

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Wish

Best Foreign Language Film

Anatomy of a Fall - [WINNER]

Godzilla Minus One

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Taste of Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Song

Dance the Night - Barbie

I’m Just Ken - Barbie [WINNER]

Peaches - The Super Mario Bros Movie

Road to Freedom - Rustin

This Wish - Wish

What Was I Made For - Barbie

Best Score

Jerskin Fendrix - Poor Things

Michael Giacchino - Society of the Snow

Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer [WINNER]

Daniel Pemberton - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson - Killers of the Flower Moon

Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt - Barbie

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Television

Best Drama Series

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Loki

The Morning Show

Stark Trek: Strange New Worlds

Succession [WINNER]

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

Brian Cox in Succession. HBO

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Kieran Culkin – Succession [WINNER]

Tom Hiddleston – Loki

Timothy Olyphant – Justified: City Primeval

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Aunjanue Ellis – Justified: City Primeval

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Sarah Snook – Succession [WINNER]

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Khalid Abdalla – The Crown

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show [WINNER]

Ron Cephas Jones – Truth Be Told

Matthew MacFadyen – Succession

Ke Huy Quan – Loki

Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown [WINNER]

Sophia Di Martino – Loki

Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Karen Pittman – The Morning Show

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear [WINNER]

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Poker Face

Reservation Dogs

Shrinking

What We Do in the Shadows

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader – Barry

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows

Drew Tarver – The Other Two

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear [WINNER]

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear [WINNER]

Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere

Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

Jeremy Allen White as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto and Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu in The Bear Chuck Hodes/FX

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso

Harrison Ford – Shrinking

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows

James Marsden – Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear [WINNER]

Henry Winkler – Barry

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building [WINNER]

Jessica Williams – Shrinking

Best Limited Series

Beef [WINNER]

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Lessons in Chemistry

Love & Death

A Murder at the End of the World

A Small Light

Best Movie Made for Television

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial

Finestkind

Mr Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

No One Will Save You

Quiz Lady [WINNER]

Reality

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers

Tom Holland – The Crowded Room

David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub – Mr Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Kiefer Sutherland – The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial

Steven Yeun – Beef [WINNER]

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Kaitlyn Dever – No One Will Save You

Carla Gugino – The Fall of the House of Usher

Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry

Bel Powley – A Small Light

Sydney Sweeney – Reality

Juno Temple – Fargo

Ali Wong – Beef [WINNER]

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers [WINNER]

Taylor Kitsch – Painkiller

Jesse Plemons – Love & Death

Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry

Liev Schreiber – A Small Light

Justin Theroux – White House Plumbers

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Maria Bello – Beef [WINNER]

Billie Boullet – A Small Light

Willa Fitzgerald – The Fall of the House of Usher

Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry

Mary McDonnell – The Fall of the House of Usher

Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six

Best Foreign Language Series

Bargain

The Glory

The Good Mothers

The Interpreter of Silence

Lupin [WINNER]

Mask Girl

Moving

Best Animated Series

Bluey

Bob’s Burgers

Harley Quinn

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off [WINNER]

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Young Love

Best Talk Show

The Graham Norton Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver [WINNER]

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Best Comedy Special

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool

Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits

John Early: Now More Than Ever

John Mulaney: Baby J [WINNER]

Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer

Looking for something to watch in the meantime? Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.