Emmy Awards 2024 winners: Full list as Succession dominates
Succession, Beef and The Bear all took home awards on the night.
The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards have taken place in Los Angeles, honouring the best work that the entertainment industry has seen across terrestrial television and streaming services.
The show of the night was arguably Succession, which saw Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen all take home awards for their performances in the series, as well as Succession getting the coveted honour for Best Drama Series.
Series creator Jesse Armstrong said it was "a great sadness to end the show, but it was a great pleasure to do it", with Culkin accepting his award and paying tribute to Armstrong, thanking him "for being a brilliant writer, showrunner and gentleman".
Other prominent nominees this year included HBO dramas The White Lotus, The Last of Us and Barry as well as Netflix hits Beef, The Crown and Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
FX's The Bear won three acting prizes, with Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach all taking home awards for their performances in the tense culinary comedy-drama.
Ali Wong and Steven Yeun were also named Best Actress an Actor in a Limited Series for their roles in Netflix hit Beef, while Quinta Brunson won the award for Best Leading Comedy Actress in her school-based series, Abbott Elementary.
Keen to know who else bagged an award on the night? Read on for the full list of Emmy 2024 winners.
Emmy Awards 2024: Full list of winners
Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear - WINNER
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday
Drama Series
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
Succession - WINNER
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Limited or Anthology Series
Beef - WINNER
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession - WINNER
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession - WINNER
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear - WINNER
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary - WINNER
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
Steven Yeun, Beef - WINNER
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Ali Wong, Beef - WINNER
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear - WINNER
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear - WINNER
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Theo James, The White Lotus
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession - WINNER
Alan Ruck, Succession
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus - WINNER
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J Smith-Cameron, Succession
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird - WINNER
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Joseph Lee, Beef
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Young Mazino, Beef
Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales
Maria Bello, Beef
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - WINNER
Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things
Writing for a Comedy Series
Barry: “wow” – Bill Hader (HBO)
The Bear: “System” – Christopher Storer - (FX) WINNER
Jury Duty: “Ineffective Assistance” – Mekki Leeper (Amazon Freevee)
Only Murders in the Building: “I Know Who Did It” – John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, and Rob Turbovsky (Hulu)
The Other Two: “Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play” – Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider (Max)
Ted Lasso: “So Long, Farewell” – Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, and Jason Sudeikis (Apple TV+)
Writing for a Drama Series
Andor: “One Way Out” – Beau Willimon (Disney+)
Bad Sisters: “The Prick” – Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, and Brett Baer (Apple TV+)
Better Call Saul: “Point and Shoot” – Gordon Smith (AMC)
Better Call Saul: “Saul Gone” – Peter Gould (AMC)
The Last of Us: “Long, Long Time” – Craig Mazin (HBO)
Succession: “Connor’s Wedding” – Jesse Armstrong (HBO) - WINNER
The White Lotus: “Arrivederci” – Mike White (HBO)
Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Beef: “The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain” – Lee Sung Jin (Netflix) - WINNER
Fire Island – Joel Kim Booster (Hulu)
Fleishman Is in Trouble: “Me-Time” – Taffy Brodesser-Akner (FX)
Prey – Patrick Aison and Dan Trachtenberg (Hulu)
Swarm: “Stung” – Janine Nabers and Donald Glover (Prime Video)
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story – Al Yankovic and Eric Appel (The Roku Channel)
Writing for a Variety Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) - WINNER
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Directing for a Comedy Series
Barry: “wow” – Bill Hader
The Bear: “Review” – Christopher Storer - WINNER
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Four Minutes” – Amy Sherman-Palladino
The Ms. Pat Show: “Don’t Touch My Hair” – Mary Lou Belli
Directing for a Drama Series
Andor: “Rix Road” – Benjamin Caron
Bad Sisters: “The Prick” – Dearbhla Walsh
The Last of Us: “Long, Long Time” – Peter Hoar
Succession: “America Decides” – Andrij Parekh
Succession: “Connor’s Wedding” – Mark Mylod - WINNER
Succession: “Living+” – Lorene Scafaria
The White Lotus: “Arrivederci” – Mike White
Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Beef: “Figures of Light” – Lee Sung Jin - WINNER
Beef: “The Great Fabricator” – Jake Schreier
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: “Bad Meat” – Carl Franklin
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: “Silenced” – Paris Barclay
Fleishman Is in Trouble: “Me-Time” – Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris
Prey – Dan Trachtenberg
Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race - WINNER
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice
Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah - WINNER
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Problem with Jon Stewart
Scripted Variety Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver - WINNER
Saturday Night Live
Variety Special (Live)
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium - WINNER
The Oscars
75th Annual Tony Awards
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.