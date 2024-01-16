Series creator Jesse Armstrong said it was "a great sadness to end the show, but it was a great pleasure to do it", with Culkin accepting his award and paying tribute to Armstrong, thanking him "for being a brilliant writer, showrunner and gentleman".

Other prominent nominees this year included HBO dramas The White Lotus, The Last of Us and Barry as well as Netflix hits Beef, The Crown and Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

FX's The Bear won three acting prizes, with Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach all taking home awards for their performances in the tense culinary comedy-drama.

Ali Wong and Steven Yeun were also named Best Actress an Actor in a Limited Series for their roles in Netflix hit Beef, while Quinta Brunson won the award for Best Leading Comedy Actress in her school-based series, Abbott Elementary.

Keen to know who else bagged an award on the night? Read on for the full list of Emmy 2024 winners.

Emmy Awards 2024: Full list of winners

Jeremy Allen White as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto and Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu in The Bear. Chuck Hodes/FX

Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear - WINNER

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Drama Series

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession - WINNER

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Limited or Anthology Series

Beef - WINNER

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession - WINNER

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession - WINNER

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear - WINNER

The cast of Abbott Elementary

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary - WINNER

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales

Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon, George & Tammy

Steven Yeun, Beef - WINNER

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Ali Wong, Beef - WINNER

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear - WINNER

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear - WINNER

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus

Theo James, The White Lotus

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession - WINNER

Alan Ruck, Succession

Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus - WINNER

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J Smith-Cameron, Succession

Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird - WINNER

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Joseph Lee, Beef

Ray Liotta, Black Bird

Young Mazino, Beef

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales

Maria Bello, Beef

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales

Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - WINNER

Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things

Writing for a Comedy Series

Barry: “wow” – Bill Hader (HBO)

The Bear: “System” – Christopher Storer - (FX) WINNER

Jury Duty: “Ineffective Assistance” – Mekki Leeper (Amazon Freevee)

Only Murders in the Building: “I Know Who Did It” – John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, and Rob Turbovsky (Hulu)

The Other Two: “Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play” – Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider (Max)

Ted Lasso: “So Long, Farewell” – Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, and Jason Sudeikis (Apple TV+)

Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy in Succession, with Scott Nicholson as Colin Stiles watching in the background. HBO

Writing for a Drama Series

Andor: “One Way Out” – Beau Willimon (Disney+)

Bad Sisters: “The Prick” – Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, and Brett Baer (Apple TV+)

Better Call Saul: “Point and Shoot” – Gordon Smith (AMC)

Better Call Saul: “Saul Gone” – Peter Gould (AMC)

The Last of Us: “Long, Long Time” – Craig Mazin (HBO)

Succession: “Connor’s Wedding” – Jesse Armstrong (HBO) - WINNER

The White Lotus: “Arrivederci” – Mike White (HBO)

Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Beef: “The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain” – Lee Sung Jin (Netflix) - WINNER

Fire Island – Joel Kim Booster (Hulu)

Fleishman Is in Trouble: “Me-Time” – Taffy Brodesser-Akner (FX)

Prey – Patrick Aison and Dan Trachtenberg (Hulu)

Swarm: “Stung” – Janine Nabers and Donald Glover (Prime Video)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story – Al Yankovic and Eric Appel (The Roku Channel)

Writing for a Variety Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) - WINNER

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Directing for a Comedy Series

Barry: “wow” – Bill Hader

The Bear: “Review” – Christopher Storer - WINNER

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Four Minutes” – Amy Sherman-Palladino

The Ms. Pat Show: “Don’t Touch My Hair” – Mary Lou Belli

Directing for a Drama Series

Andor: “Rix Road” – Benjamin Caron

Bad Sisters: “The Prick” – Dearbhla Walsh

The Last of Us: “Long, Long Time” – Peter Hoar

Succession: “America Decides” – Andrij Parekh

Succession: “Connor’s Wedding” – Mark Mylod - WINNER

Succession: “Living+” – Lorene Scafaria

The White Lotus: “Arrivederci” – Mike White

Steven Yeun as Danny and Ali Wong as Amy in Beef. Netflix

Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Beef: “Figures of Light” – Lee Sung Jin - WINNER

Beef: “The Great Fabricator” – Jake Schreier

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: “Bad Meat” – Carl Franklin

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: “Silenced” – Paris Barclay

Fleishman Is in Trouble: “Me-Time” – Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris

Prey – Dan Trachtenberg

Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race - WINNER

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah - WINNER

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Problem with Jon Stewart

Scripted Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver - WINNER

Saturday Night Live

Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium - WINNER

The Oscars

75th Annual Tony Awards

