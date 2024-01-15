Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story casts Javier Bardem, Chloë Sevigny
Bardem and Sevigny will play Jose and Kitty Menendez, who were killed by their sons Erik and Lyle.
Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny have reportedly been cast in Netflix's second season of anthology series Monster, the first season of which starred Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer.
The second season, which is titled Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, comes again from creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, and will star relative newcomers Cooper Koch (Power Book II: Ghost) and Nicholas Alexander Chavez (General Hospital) as Erik and Lyle respectively.
Meanwhile, it has now been reported that Bardem and Sevigny will portray Jose and Kitty Menendez, the parents of Erik and Lyle who the brothers murdered.
The brothers were convicted of the murders in 1996. They confessed to the killings, but claimed that they did so because of physical, emotional and sexual abuse perpetrated against them by their father.
Recently, Roy Rosselló – a member of Puerto Rican band Menudo – claimed that he was also sexually assaulted as a teenager by Jose Menendez, sparking calls for a new appeal.
This second season of Monster is one of two which have been announced, although it has not yet been revealed which story the third season will centre around.
Netflix is also currently working on a feature documentary telling the story of the Menendez brothers, with exclusive access to them both.
The first season of Monster was a hit with viewers, becoming Netflix's second most-watched English language series of all time within 28 days, and receiving four nominations at the Golden Globes.
However, it also proved controversial, with some claiming that it was exploitative and failed to avoid or challenge the worst tropes of true crime dramas.
