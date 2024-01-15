Meanwhile, it has now been reported that Bardem and Sevigny will portray Jose and Kitty Menendez, the parents of Erik and Lyle who the brothers murdered.

The brothers were convicted of the murders in 1996. They confessed to the killings, but claimed that they did so because of physical, emotional and sexual abuse perpetrated against them by their father.

Recently, Roy Rosselló – a member of Puerto Rican band Menudo – claimed that he was also sexually assaulted as a teenager by Jose Menendez, sparking calls for a new appeal.

Cooper Koch and Nicholas Alexander Chavez to play the Menendez brothers in Monster season 2. Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for GLAAD/Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

This second season of Monster is one of two which have been announced, although it has not yet been revealed which story the third season will centre around.

Netflix is also currently working on a feature documentary telling the story of the Menendez brothers, with exclusive access to them both.

The first season of Monster was a hit with viewers, becoming Netflix's second most-watched English language series of all time within 28 days, and receiving four nominations at the Golden Globes.

However, it also proved controversial, with some claiming that it was exploitative and failed to avoid or challenge the worst tropes of true crime dramas.

