Plot details about season 2 of The Watcher are being kept under wraps for now, so it’s unclear if it will continue the story from the first season, which ended on an ambiguous note , or become an anthology series.

Following the success of The Watcher , Netflix has renewed Ryan Murphy’s chilling suburban thriller for a second season .

The streamer has also ordered two additional instalments of Murphy’s anthology series Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Netflix has not yet revealed which real-life criminals seasons 2 and 3 will revolve around, but the streamer has teased the new chapters will focus on “monstrous figures who have impacted society.”

Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer in DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Netflix

Bela Bajaria, Head of Global TV at Netflix, said in a statement alongside the renewal news: “Audiences can’t take their eyes off Monster and The Watcher."

She added: "The creative team of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan on Monster along with Eric Newman on The Watcher are masterful storytellers who captivated audiences all over the world."

She continued: "The back-to-back force of these two series is due to Ryan’s distinct original voice which created cultural sensations and we are thrilled to continue telling stories in the Monster and Watcher universes.”

The Watcher, based on a true story about a family whose lives are turned upside down by a stalker and featuring Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale, raked up almost 341 million hours of worldwide viewing in the 18 days after its premiere on 13th October.

Dahmer, meanwhile, starring Evan Peters as the notorious serial killer, became Netflix’s second most-watched English language series after Stranger Things over its first four weeks.

