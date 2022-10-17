Starring an impressive cast including Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Mia Farrow and Jennifer Coolidge, the series – created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan – is inspired by the true story of the infamous "Watcher" house in New Jersey, as reported in New York Magazine's The Cut .

Netflix's The Watcher has gripped viewers with its eerie adaptation of a chilling true story, which follows the Brannock family as they move into their dream home only to be terrorised with disturbing letters from an anonymous stalker.

Watts and Cannavale star as ambitious couple Dean and Nora Brannock, who move their family into 657 Boulevard in New Jersey after moving out of their New York apartment.

They soon realise their neighbourhood is less than welcoming, with a kooky older woman named Pearl (Mia Farrow) and her brother Jasper (Terry Kinney), who sneaks into the Brannocks' house and hides in their dumbwaiter.

They soon receive a hostile reception from neighbours Mitch (Richard Kind) and Mo (Margo Martindale), who don't seem to understand property lines. And there's Karen, (Coolidge), the realtor and an old acquaintance of Nora’s, who makes them feel like they don't really belong.

The series is currently No.1 in Netflix's Top 10 TV programmes in the UK, after launching on the streaming platform on 13th October.

Fans who have binged the compelling mystery thriller are desperate to know whether The Watcher be returning for season 2. Read on for everything we know about a potential second run below – and watch out, there are ending spoilers ahead.

Will The Watcher return for season 2?

Netflix has yet to confirm whether the series will be back for another season. As the thriller is based on a true story, it would likely depend on if there is more story to tell.

The original story emerged in New York Magazine in 2018, and despite multiple investigations by the police and private detectives, The Watcher has never been found.

With no conclusion, the story is left open - but any further developments on the case could result in more episodes.

Which cast members could return for The Watcher season 2?

Naomi Watts as Nora Brannock and Bobby Cannavale as Dean Brannock in The Watcher. Netflix

If The Watcher does return, we'd expect Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale back as Dean and Nora Brannock and Isabel Gravitt and Luke David Blumm as Ellie and Carter Brannock, their two children.

We'd hope Legally Blonde legend and White Lotus Emmy-winner Jennifer Coolidge will be back as realtor and chum Karen Calhoun. We know Noma Dumezweni, who stars as private investigator Theodora Birch, is unlikely to return - unless in flashback form - as she sadly dies of liver cancer.

What could happen in The Watcher season 2?

The Watcher's finale featured Karen running away from 657 Boulevard screaming after seemingly encountering The Watcher - although what we know from the real-life case is that The Watcher has never been identified.

The real-life Broaddus family - who inspired the Brannocks - moved out of the house after five years in 2019. A new family moved in and the Broaddus family passed along the letters they received so they would be able to identify the writing if they were to ever receive the same threatening mail. The new family haven't received anything.

Is there a trailer for The Watcher season 2?

We're waiting to see if The Watcher season 2 will be confirmed by Netflix. So we'll keep this page updated with information when we have it.

The Watcher is available to stream now on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

