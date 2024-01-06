He will appear alongside Leslie Bibb (Iron Man), Michelle Monaghan (Mission: Impossible), Parker Posey (Lost in Space), Dom Hetrakul (Siamese Outlaws) and Tayme Thapthimthong.

There are currently no details about who they will be playing.

Returning cast includes Natasha Rothwell, who played spa manager Belinda in the show's first outing. Additional names will be announced in due course.

Natasha Rothwell HBO

The upcoming episodes will be set in Thailand, with filming beginning in February this year in and around Koh Samui, Phuket and Bangkok.

Season 3 is expected to arrive in 2025.

Read more:

Following the renewal announcement, White said that he was "so lucky to get this opportunity again" and that he was "excited to reunite" with his collaborators.

While details on the plot are thin, the creator did previously say that the focus could be "death and Eastern religion and spirituality".

He added: "The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex. I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."

White also confirmed to EW that it was going to be a "supersized" season.

"It's going to be longer, bigger, crazier," he said. "I don't know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that's a good thing. I'm super excited about the content of the season."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The White Lotus is available on Sky Atlantic and NOW. Find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.