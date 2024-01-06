The White Lotus adds more cast for season 3, including Jason Isaacs
The comedy-drama's third outing is set in Thailand.
The third season of White Mike's critically-acclaimed comedy-drama The White Lotus has added some additional names to the cast.
Jason Isaacs, who is known for the Harry Potter movies, The Patriot and his recent performance as actor Cary Grant in ITVX series Archie, has joined the show, which follows the dramatic goings on at the eponymous luxury hotel franchise.
He will appear alongside Leslie Bibb (Iron Man), Michelle Monaghan (Mission: Impossible), Parker Posey (Lost in Space), Dom Hetrakul (Siamese Outlaws) and Tayme Thapthimthong.
There are currently no details about who they will be playing.
Returning cast includes Natasha Rothwell, who played spa manager Belinda in the show's first outing. Additional names will be announced in due course.
The upcoming episodes will be set in Thailand, with filming beginning in February this year in and around Koh Samui, Phuket and Bangkok.
Season 3 is expected to arrive in 2025.
Following the renewal announcement, White said that he was "so lucky to get this opportunity again" and that he was "excited to reunite" with his collaborators.
While details on the plot are thin, the creator did previously say that the focus could be "death and Eastern religion and spirituality".
He added: "The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex. I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."
White also confirmed to EW that it was going to be a "supersized" season.
"It's going to be longer, bigger, crazier," he said. "I don't know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that's a good thing. I'm super excited about the content of the season."
