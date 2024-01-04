In The Brothers Sun, we follow Charles (Justin Chien), who travels from Taipei to Los Angeles to protect his mother and younger brother after his father, the head of a powerful Taiwanese triad, is shot by a mystery assassin.

Alongside Chien leading the cast as enigmatic and legendary killer Charles is Michelle Yeoh as matriarch Eileen 'Mama' Sun and Sam Song Li as brother Bruce.

After the recent success of films like Everything Everywhere All at Once – which saw Yeoh win an Oscar for her performance in the acclaimed film – Chien admits that working alongside the famed actress was an experience to remember.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Chien explained how he felt when he first learned that Yeoh would be his co-lead in The Brothers Sun, saying: "At first, I tried to keep myself calm, but when it was confirmed, I lost my s**t.

"I remembered when it was still rumoured, I saw Everything Everywhere All at Once for the first time, and within the first five minutes I started bawling - because one, she’s so good, but two, this person might be playing my mother. It was mind-blowing.

"It’s still a little surreal that I got to act with Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh.”

Michelle Yeoh as Mama Sun, Justin Chien as Charles Sun in The Brothers Sun. Michael Desmond/Netflix

The series sees Chien take on the role of older brother to Bruce, who is none the wiser as to his family's criminal underworld links.

Although the brothers have grown up in different continents and don't really know one another, the show sees them having to join forces with their mother to try and take down their enemies before these villains have the chance to reach the Sun family.

Commenting on his reaction to the script when he first received it, Chien admitted: "I remember when I first read the script, I got chills because I had never seen anything like that. It felt like a story that was really broadening what Asian and Asian American people are traditionally seen as."

More like this

Read more:

He continued: "What drew me the most to this character... I have to say Tom Hardy is my favourite actor, he’s been my favourite actor for the past 10 years. There was something about Charles that I could tell – even though he comes off as this menacing, ruthless character - that there’s a vulnerable side to him.

"That’s something I think that Tom does amazingly in things that I love him in.

"It was the chance to play both this cool, tough leading character, but also explore someone that is a bit of a broken, tortured soul. In that process, I took some of those emotions home with me at the end of the day, but the entire process made me a lot more grateful for the life that I do have."

Speaking further about the importance of representation in a Netflix series like The Brothers Sun, Chien added: "It’s so special. First, it’s a tremendous honour to be a part of something that broadens the scope of what we’re traditionally seen as, but more so than that, I hope that - and I do believe that - we’re an excellent story with an excellent cast, crew and creatives.

"It’s a universal story that I think everyone can relate to, no matter what culture you’re from. Everyone has dealt with family, everyone has dealt with ideas of duty versus desire - it’s something that I’m so proud to have been a part of."

The Brothers Sun is available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.