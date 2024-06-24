Read on for everything you need to know about My Lady Jane.

All eight episodes will land on Prime Video at 8am on Thursday 27th June.

My Lady Jane cast: Who stars?

Rob Brydon as Lord Dudley and Henry Ashton as Stan Dudley in My Lady Jane. Jonathan Prime/Prime Video

Newcomer Emily Bader leads the cast as Jane Grey.

She stars alongside:

Edward Bluemel (Killing Eve)

Jordan Peters (Pirates)

Dominic Cooper (Preacher)

Anna Chancellor (Pennyworth)

Rob Brydon (The Trip)

Jim Broadbent (The Duke)

Henry Ashton (Creation Stories)

Isabella Brownson (Napoleon)

Robyn Betteridge (Wheel of Time)

Kate O'Flynn (Landscapers)

Abbie Hern (Enola Holmes 2)

Máiréad Tyers (Extraordinary)

Joe Klocek (The Dry)

Michael Workeye (This is Going to Hurt)

Creator Gemma Burgess (Brooklyn Girls trilogy) is co-showrunner alongside Meredith Glynn (The Boys).

Jamie Babbit (Only Murders in the Building) has directed five of the eight episodes.

My Lady Jane plot: What's it about?

It is "a radical retelling of English royal history, in which King Henry VIII's son Edward does not die of tuberculosis, Lady Jane Grey is not beheaded, and neither is her rascal of a husband Guildford".

After Jane is "unexpectedly crowned queen overnight", she becomes the target of "nefarious villains", who want the crown – and her head.

The series, which is inspired by Brodi Ashton's best-selling novel, is described as an "epic tale of true love and high adventure" which traverses "action, history, fantasy, comedy, romance, and rompy-pompy".

My Lady Jane trailer: Can I watch it?

Yes, you can watch the riotously fun trailer below.

My Lady Jane will stream on Prime Video from Thursday 27th June 2024

