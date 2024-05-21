The synopsis for the show says: "At the centre of this swashbuckling new series is the brilliant and headstrong Jane, who is shocked to be crowned queen and finds herself the target of nefarious villains coming for the crown (and her head)... My Lady Jane is an epic tale of true love and high adventure."

You can watch the trailer right here now, and warning – there's some strong language from the outset.

The show's cast is led by newcomer Emily Bader, and packed with stars in supporting roles, including Sex Education's Edward Bluemel as Guildford Dudley, Gangs of London's Jordan Peters as King Edward and The Gold's Dominic Cooper as Lord Seymour.

Meanwhile, Anna Chancellor (Fifteen-Love) plays Jane’s mother, Lady Frances Grey, Rob Brydon (Gavin & Stacey) plays Guildford’s father, Lord Dudley and Jim Broadbent (The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry) plays Jane's uncle, the Duke of Leicester.

The rest of the cast is rounded out by Henry Ashton (Outlander), Isabella Brownson (Napoleon), Robyn Betteridge (The Wheel of Time), Kate O’Flynn (Henpocalypse!), Abbie Hern (Peaky Blinders), Máiréad Tyers (Extraordinary), Joe Klocek (The Dry) and Michael Workeye (This is Going to Hurt).

The trailer gives a sense of the show's free-wheeling, swashbuckling energy, which is perhaps unsurprising given one of its co-showrunners, Meredith Glynn, has worked as a writer and executive producer on Prime Video's The Boys.

Glynn is in charge of the series along with creator and co-showrunner Gemma Burgess.

My Lady Jane will stream on Prime Video from Thursday 27th June 2024 – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days. Plus, read our guides to the best Amazon Prime series and the best movies on Amazon Prime.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.