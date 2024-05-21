While episodes 1 and 2 will adapt Thorogood's second book, Death Comes to Marlow, the other episodes will tell brand new stories. Each story will be told by a different writer, with one coming from Thorogood, another from Lucia Haynes (Annika) and a third from Julia Gilbert (Ridley).

The series will, of course, continue to follow the amateur sleuthing trio Judith, Suzie and Becks, with Samantha Bond, Cara Horgan and Jo Martin all returning. Natalie Dew will also be back as DCI Tanika Malik.

Jo Martin as Suzie Harris, Samantha Bond as Judith Potts and Cara Horgan as Becks Starling in The Marlow Murder Club. UKTV/Robbie Gray

The official synopsis for the new season says: "Life in the idyllic town of Marlow has just about returned to normal after the triple murder that rocked the community.

"But it’s not long before retired archaeologist Judith Potts (Samantha Bond), Vicar’s wife, Becks Starling (Cara Horgan), and dog-walker, Suzie Harris (Jo Martin) are called back into action, when a series of new unsettling crimes befall the local residents.

"From a seemingly impossible murder inside the locked study of a sweeping mansion, to the mysterious case of a man murdered in the middle of a sleepy cul-de-sac with no connection to the town, and an unexpectedly brutal accident at the prestigious Marlow sailing club that quickly reveals itself to be something more sinister, there’s no rest for our sleuthing trio.

"Navigating the delicate balance of Marlow society – from local aristocracy to the workers at the local boatyard, the pubs and cafes of the high street to a newly established archaeological dig – Judith, Becks and Suzie dig into all corners of Marlow life as they assist DCI Tanika Malik (Natalie Dew) in her official investigations."

The new season will start filming this summer, before arriving on U&DRAMA and U (the re-branded UKTV Play) in 2025.

Drama channel director Emma Ayech said: "The Marlow Murder Club was our first original commission to air on Drama and has proven to be a huge hit for the channel.

"The intricate storylines and compelling characters have resonated with our audience, and it’s great news that we can share more of that in series two, which promises more murders, suspense, and clever sleuthing!"

The Marlow Murder Club season 1 is available on UKTV Play.

