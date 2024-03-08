She told Digital Spy: "Well, if I was a betting lady, I would say that there's a very good chance, especially after seeing the episode yesterday for the first time. It's phenomenal. It's really good.

"There are four main women in this piece, and seeing the laughs that it got – the audience reaction – I'm like, 'If I was a producer, if I was the person in charge, I would definitely give it another go'. But I'm not in charge, so I don't know. You know what I mean? What do I know? I've only been in the business for 100 years."

Jo Martin as Suzie Harris, Samantha Bond as Judith Potts and Cara Horgan as Becks Starling in The Marlow Murder Club. UKTV / Robbie Gray

Thorogood previously spoke with RadioTimes.com and other press while on set for the series, and explained that if the show were to return, he would like it to take on a different format for season 2.

He said: "The idea is to set up a returning show where we kill somebody once a week. And interestingly, the first book I wrote is quite a big story because it's their origin story.

"The three women didn't know each other before the first series started, so I felt that we had to tell the story over, essentially four hours, which is quite a long time to spend in one story, but there's a number of murders. And I think there's lots of reasons to be to have fun along the way, because I think it doesn't overstay its welcome.

"But the second book, when I wrote it, I did write it to be sort of a standalone episode. It's in a country house, there's one murder, that’s not quite true but you can wrap it up and there's a new one, it's fine. And it's a simple story to tell. And the third book, that's more like a Death in Paradise. So I've written those to be standalone episodes.

"So my dream would be that, if this goes well, and the audience want more and the channels want more, we can come back and just do a normal series where we just have a murder a week, and just spend more time with our three leads.

"I would never get bored of seeing them all, because they are such bright, intelligent, sparky, sparkling performances, and I hope the audience will fall in love with them as much as I have."

