She said: "I'd say it's a whodunnit, and you are never gonna guess who did it. That's what I would say. Because I really don't think people are going to be able to work this one out.

"With a lot of them, you're there before the detective, aren’t you? You’re like, 'I know who did it. Why can't they work it out?' With this, I don't think they will."

But just how did it all come to an end, and who was the killer revealed to be? Read on for everything you need to know about the ending of The Marlow Murder Club.

More like this

*WARNING - CONTAINS FULL SPOILERS FOR BOTH EPISODES OF THE MARLOW MURDER CLUB*

Who was the killer in The Marlow Murder Club?

Mark Frost as Danny Curtis in The Marlow Murder Club. UKTV / Robbie Gray

Towards the end of the second episode of The Marlow Murder Club, Judith secretly became convinced that a fourth murder would be committed, and that she would be the next victim. She told the others to stay away, as she awaited her fate.

Sure enough, that night a man arrived at her house wearing a balaclava and wielding a gun. The man? None other than Danny Curtis!

However, that wasn't the end of the mystery, as it turned out he wasn't the only killer. Danny, Giles Bishop and Elliot Howard had been in cahoots, having met a long time ago as top rowers at the same school.

Stalling Danny, Judith explained that the trio had entered into an agreement to kill someone else for each other - Danny would kill Stefan for Elliot, Elliot would kill Iqbal for Giles and Giles would kill Liz for Danny.

Danny had committed the first murder, killing Stefan Dunwoody for Elliot, who he had long had a feud with regarding an art deal. He had booked Iqbal's taxi in order to go and get hold of a gun without being detected, and then taken a kayak over to Stefan's house and killed him.

Next, Iqbal was killed. This meant no one would know where Danny went, but primarily it was for Giles, as Iqbal was going to expose that Ezra's will was illegal, that two dead people had witnessed it, and that Giles had profited from it himself.

Meanwhile, Danny had struggled living with his wife Liz and sharing the same passion for rowing with her, as she was a gold medal winner. He had wanted to sell the rowing centre as it was highly valuable, but she had refused to sell up.

Giles committed this murder for Danny, and all three murders had been carried out using the same gun, planting a medallion as a calling card to make it seem like one murderer.

After revealing all, Judith scuffled with Danny in an attempt to escape, but he overpowered her. He was about to shoot her when Suzie arrived with her dog and saved her. The police arrived next, along with Becks, and Danny was taken away. Giles and Elliot were both subsequently arrested.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How were things left with the key characters in The Marlow Murder Club?

Natalie Dew as DS Tanika Malik in The Marlow Murder Club. UKTV / Robbie Gray

Following the arrests, Tanika was seen going home to her family and celebrating having caught the killers. Meanwhile, Judith, Becks and Suzie returned to their day to day lives, now each slightly more confident and comfortable in themselves.

At the very end of the episode they are seen punting down the Thames together, and Judith explained how she had deduced that Danny would try and murder her.

She had realised Danny was in it together with Giles and Elliot, and when she found out they were out of town she knew what Danny's plan would be.

Earlier in the episode, Becks and Suzie had learned that when Judith was an archaeologist, her husband at the time and a fellow archaeologist had stolen from one of their own digs, destroying both of their reputations.

Judith had gone to the police, but her husband skipped the country and she never saw him again.

As the trio sit in the boat at the end of the episode, Becks remarks that Judith has now made up for anything she did wrong in the past, and they toast to the future.

The Marlow Murder Club aired on Wednesday 6th and Thursday 7th March at 8pm on Drama, and is available on UKTV Play. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.