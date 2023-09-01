However, with fans already making their way through the first three available episodes of the new season at great speed, they will know that even at the end of this run there will be plenty more story to tell.

The question is, will the Prime Video series get a chance to tell it?

Read on for everything you need to know about whether The Wheel of Time will be returning for season 3.

Will there be The Wheel of Time season 3?

Nynaeve al'Meara played by Zoë Robins in The Wheel of Time season 2.

There will! The Wheel of Time was recommissioned for a third season before the second had even debuted, with Prime Video announcing the news on 21st July 2023.

Showrunner Rafe Judkins said at the time: "I’m so thrilled that we’ll be making a third season of The Wheel of Time.

"The Shadow Rising has always been my favourite book in the series, so being able to bring it to television and introduce new audiences to the stories that made me fall in love with these books in the first place is such an honour, and something I’ve been working toward since I first pitched the show years and years ago."

Meanwhile, Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios, said: "We are so excited to dive deeper into the world of The Wheel of Time with Rafe Judkins and his team, who have done such a marvellous job of honouring Robert Jordan’s vision and delivering an incredible viewing experience to Prime Video customers.

"Season 1 resonated with the most loyal of Jordan devotees, as well as the uninitiated, who were experiencing this incredible world for the first time, proving this is a show that truly stands out in the genre space.

More like this

"We couldn’t be happier to give fans more reasons to be excited about the show and bring more The Wheel of Time to our customers worldwide."

When will The Wheel of Time season 3 be released?

Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon in The Wheel of Time season 2. Jan Thijs/Prime Video

It's hard to say exactly when a third season of The Wheel of Time will be released.

There was a big gap between seasons 1 and 2 of almost two years, but with season 3 having gone into production before season 2 was even released, we would certainly expect to see it arrive on a quicker timeframe.

Regardless, given the high production values on the show and the need for heavy VFX work, we would still expect that season 3 is unlikely to arrive until late 2024/early 2025.

We'll keep this page updated as and when any further information drops.

The Wheel of Time cast - who would be back for season 3?

Moiraine Damodred as played by Rosamund Pike. Prime Video

Some of the cast members for The Wheel of Time season 3 appear to have already been confirmed, with Judkins sharing a list in a video on Twitter.

As expect, it appears that Pike will be returning as Moiraine Damodred, alongside the rest of the central cast, including Daniel Henney, Josha Stradowski, Zoë Robins and Dónal Finn.

Here's a list of the cast members who would appear to be coming back for season 3:

Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred

Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran

Josha Stradowski as Rand al’Thor

Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara

Madeleine Madden as Egwene al’Vere

Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara

Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon

Priyanka Bose as Alanna Mosvani

Kae Alexander as Min Farshaw

Hammed Animashaun as Loial

Jennifer Cheon Garcia as Leane Sharif

Taylor Napier as Maksim

Kate Fleetwood as Liandrin Guirale

Johann Myers as Padan Fain

Meera Syal as Verin Mathwin

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Is there a trailer for The Wheel of Time season 3?

There isn't a trailer available for The Wheel of Time season 3 just yet, but you can rewatch the trailer for season 2 right here now.

The first three episodes of Wheel of Time season 2 are streaming now on Prime Video – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days.

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide to find out what to watch tonight.

Want to visit Game of Thrones locations in Croatia at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.