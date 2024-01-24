It stars Roisin Gallagher as Shiv, while the supporting cast includes Ciarán Hinds, Pom Boyd, Siobhán Cullen and Moe Dunford. But who else stars in the series and who do they all play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Dry.

The Dry cast: Full list of actors and characters in the ITV comedy-drama

Here are the main cast members and characters in The Dry. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Roisin Gallagher as Shiv Sheridan

Ciarán Hinds as Tom Sheridan

Pom Boyd as Bernie Sheridan

Siobhán Cullen as Caroline Sheridan

Moe Dunford as Jack

Adam Richardson as Ant Sheridan

Eoin Duffy as Rory

Roisin Gallagher plays Shiv Sheridan

Roisin Gallagher as Shiv in The Dry. Element Pictures/Screen Ireland/ITV

Who is Shiv Sheridan? Shiv is a 35-year-old who works in art in London. She returns to Ireland for her grandmother’s wake, and is six months sober, which her family aren't particularly supportive of.

Where have I seen Roisin Gallagher? Gallagher is best known for her roles in series including The Lovers, The Dry, Come Home and The Fall, as well as in films such as Nowhere Special.

Ciarán Hinds plays Tom Sheridan

Ciarán Hinds as Tom Sheridan in The Dry. Element Pictures/Screen Ireland/ITV

Who is Tom Sheridan? Tom is Shiv's father, whose marriage to his wife Bernie is failing. He is a man of few words, has recently retired and found work as a delivery driver.

Where have I seen Ciarán Hinds? Hinds is known for his major film roles including in Calendar Girls, The Phantom of the Opera, Munich, Miami Vice, There Will Be Blood, In Bruges, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Frozen, Silence, Justice League, First Man, Belfast and The Wonder.

He has also had major roles in series including Game of Thrones, Rome, Above Suspicion, Shetland, The Terror, Kin, The English and Treason.

Pom Boyd plays Bernie Sheridan

Pom Boyd as Bernie Sheridan in The Dry. Element Pictures/Screen Ireland/ITV

Who is Bernie Sheridan? Bernie is Shiv's mother, whose marriage to her husband Tom is failing, and whose mother recently died. She never fully recovered from the sudden death of her eldest son Carl when he was 24.

Where have I seen Pom Boyd? Boyd has previously appeared in Vanity Fair, Fate: The Winx Saga and Frank of Ireland, as well as the films Rosie and Rialto.

Siobhán Cullen plays Caroline Sheridan

Siobhán Cullen plays Caroline Sheridan in The Dry. Element Pictures/Screen Ireland/ITV

Who is Caroline Sheridan? Caroline is Shiv's high-achieving yet uptight sister, who is an orthopaedic surgeon at a private clinic.

Where have I seen Siobhán Cullen? Cullen has appeared in films including The Limehouse Golem and The Bright Side, as well as series including Obituary, Dalgliesh, The Long Call, The Split and Origin.

Moe Dunford plays Jack

Moe Dunford as Jack in The Dry. Element Pictures/Screen Ireland/ITV

Who is Jack? Jack is Shiv's ex-boyfriend and a relatively successful artist, who always appears when she's at her most vulnerable.

Where have I seen Moe Dunford? Dunford is best known for his role in Vikings, and has also appeared in The Tudors, Game of Thrones, Striking Out, Dublin Murders, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Redemption and The Head.

Adam Richardson plays Ant Sheridan

Adam Richardson as Ant in The Dry. Element Pictures/Screen Ireland/ITV

Who is Ant Sheridan? Ant is Shiv's brother, who lives rent-free in a converted shed at the bottom of his parents’ garden, and works as a waiter in a restaurant in Dublin.

Where have I seen Adam Richardson? Richardson has previously appeared in The Intruder, Vikings: Valhalla and The Vanishing Triangle.

Eoin Duffy plays Rory

Eoin Duffy as Rory in The Dry. Element Pictures/Screen Ireland/ITV

Who is Rory? Rory is Caroline’s long-term boyfriend, who may not be exciting, but is loyal and kind.

Where have I seen Eoin Duffy? Duffy has previously appeared in Game of Thrones, Pixie, Northern Lights, Big Boys and The Tourist, as well as other series and films.

What to watch on TV this week: 22nd - 28th January

The Dry is available now on ITVX and will start airing on ITV1 from 10:15pm on Sunday 28th January. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

