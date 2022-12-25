The Netflix spy thriller stars Daredevil's Charlie Cox as Adam Lawrence, an MI6 officer who is promoted to chief when his boss is poisoned – a shocking event in and of itself, but with Adam also facing accusations of being a double agent, he is pushed to the limit like never before.

If you're looking for something to watch while you polish off the rest of the turkey and mince pies, look no further than Treason .

Read on for a full rundown of the major players in Netflix's Treason.

Treason cast

Charlie Cox plays Adam Lawrence

Netflix

Who is Adam Lawrence? An MI6 officer who becomes head of the organisation after the chief is poisoned by a Russian spy. But there are question marks hanging over Adam's true intentions. Can he be trusted?

Where have I seen Charlie Cox before? He's best known for playing Marvel's Daredevil. You might also recognise him from HBO's Boardwalk Empire.

Oona Chaplin plays Maddy De Costa

Ana Blumenkron/Netflix

Who is Maddy De Costa? Adam's second wife. She used to be an army captain and is now an occupational therapist working with veterans. She begins secretly monitoring Adam after her suspicions are roused.

Where have I seen Oona Chaplin before? You might have watched her in BBC drama Taboo, Black Mirror's White Christmas, BBC drama The Crimson Field and Game of Thrones, in which she played Talisa Maegyr.

Olga Kurylenko plays Kara Yerzov

Olga Kurylenko as Kara Yelnov. Netflix

Who is Kara Yerzov? A Russian spy who poisons MI6 chief Martin Angelis. She has complex history with Adam.

Where have I seen Olga Kurylenko? She's best known for playing Camille Montes in Quantum of Solace. She also appeared in Marvels' Black Widow, Johnny English Strikes Again, The Death of Stalin and Oblivion with Tom Cruise.

Ciaran Hinds plays Sir Martin Angelis

Ciarán Hinds as Martin Angelis. Netflix/Ana Blumenkron

Who is Sir Martin Angelis? Head of MI6 and a longtime friend of Adam and his first wife.

Where have I seen Ciaran Hinds? His CV includes Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Belfast and Game of Thrones, among others.

Tracy Ifeachor plays Dede Alexander

Des Willie/Netflix

Who is Dede Alexander? She works for the CIA and also served in the armed forces, which is where she crossed paths with Maddy.

Where have I seen Tracy Ifeachor before? Her credits include BBC drama Showtrial, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, ABC drama Quantico and Vampire drama The Originals. She also appeared in Doctor Who's The End of Time.

Beau Gadsdon and Samuel Leakey play Callum and Ella

Netflix

Who are Callum and Ella? Adam and Maddy's kids

Where have I seen Beau Gadsdon and Samuel Leakey before? Beau Gadsdon appeared in The Railway Children Return and she played young Princess Margaret in Netflix's The Crown. Samuel Leakey appeared in BBC drama MotherFatherSon.

Alex Kingston plays Audrey Gratz

Netflix

Who is Audrey Gratz? A minister who is running to be the next Prime Pinister.

Where have I seen Alex Kingston before? She's best known for Doctor Who, fantasy series A Discovery of Witches and ER.

Adam James plays Patrick Hamilton

Adam James as Patrick Hamilton. Netflix

Who is Patrick Hamilton? Adam's friend of 20 years and the head of the Russia desk at MI6.

Where have I seen Adam James before? You might recognise him from ITV's The Suspect with Aidan Turner, BBC drama Vigil, period drama Belgravia and BBC sitcom Home from Home.

Other cast members include:

Danila Kozlovsky as Lord Anton Melnikov, a wealthy Russian national with links to the Kremlin. He's currently stationed in the UK

a wealthy Russian national with links to the Kremlin. He's currently stationed in the UK Simon Lenagan as Robert Kirby , an MP running against Audrey Gratz to become prime minister

, an MP running against Audrey Gratz to become prime minister Clare Holman as Mary Angelis, Martin's wife

