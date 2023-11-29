The show received plenty of praise from audiences and critics alike, both for how it tackled the true story behind the 'crime of the century' and the performances of its stellar cast.

The broadcaster has confirmed the detective trio who led last season's investigation will be back, with Hugh Bonneville, Charlotte Spencer and Emun Elliott returning as Brian Boyce, Nicki Jennings and Tony Brightwell respectively.

Tom Cullen (John Palmer), Stefanie Martini (Marnie Palmer) and Sam Spruell (Charlie Miller) are also set to appear.

It's unclear at this stage whether we'll see the likes of Dominic Cooper, Jack Lowden, Adam Nagaitis, Frankie Wilson and Dorothy Atkinson, though, following their characters' convictions at the end of season 1.

Edwyn Cooper (Dominic Cooper) in The Gold. BBC/Tannadice Pictures/Sally Mais

As well as confirming the series's return, the BBC also released a synopsis teasing what's to come for the detectives. "Following the conviction of some of those involved in the theft and handling of the Brink’s-Mat gold, the police realised that those criminals only ever had half of it," it revealed.

As robber Kenneth Noye (Lowden) taunted them in the finale, a big chunk of the gold hadn't been recovered, despite the detectives' best efforts.

Writer and executive producer Neil Forsyth said in a statement: "I am delighted that we have been given the opportunity to tell the rest of the Brink's-Mat story, which sees the consequences of the robbery and its aftermath grow only more surprising, dramatic and far-reaching, both in Britain and around the world."

Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, added: "We’re immensely proud to partner with Neil Forsyth and the team to continue the story of The Gold.

"Millions of viewers across the UK were enthralled with its gripping and confident exploration of the fallout from the notorious Brink’s-Mat robbery and, as we saw, there’s still so much more left for DCS Boyce and the team to uncover."

Details of when the six part season will be released are yet to be confirmed.

The Gold season 1 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. The Gold: The Real Story Behind Brink’s-Mat: Britain’s Biggest Heist by Neil Forsyth and Thomas Turner is available to order now.

