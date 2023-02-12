Alongside stars such as Hugh Bonneville, Jack Lowden, Dominic Cooper and Charlotte Spencer, major supporting roles are also filled out by the likes of Sean Harris and Peter Davison.

New Sunday night BBC drama The Gold tells the incredible true story of the 1983 Brink's-Mat robbery, and to do so features a vast array of acclaimed actors.

But who else stars in the sprawling series and who do they all play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Gold.

The Gold cast: Full list of actors and characters in BBC crime drama

Hugh Bonneville as Brian Boyce

Jack Lowden as Kenneth Noye

Dominic Cooper as Edwyn Cooper

Charlotte Spencer as Nicki Jennings

Tom Cullen as John Palmer

Emun Elliott as Tony Brightwell

Sean Harris as Gordon Parry

Ellora Torchia as Sienna Rose

Stefanie Martini as Marnie Palmer

Daniel Ings as Archie Osborne

James Nelson-Joyce as Brian Reader

Dorothy Atkinson as Jeannie Savage

Adam Nagaitis as Micky McAvoy

Amanda Drew as CS Cath McLean

Frankie Wilson as Brian Robinson

Ruth Bradley as Isabelle Cooper

Peter Davison as Assistant Commissioner Gordon Stewart

Sophia La Porta as Kathleen Meacock

Hadley Fraser as DCI John Forham

Silas Carson as Harry Bowman

Sean Gilder as DI Neville Carter

Nichola Burley as Brenda Noye

Sam Spruell as Charlie Miller

Paul Thornley as Max Goodman

Dan Li as Will Taylor

Chris Coghill as Neil Murphy

Micah Balfour as Keith Potts

Read on for more information on the cast and who they play.

Hugh Bonneville plays Brian Boyce

Hugh Bonneville as Brian Boyce in The Gold BBC, Tannadice Pictures,Sally Mais

Who is Brian Boyce? Brian Boyce is an officer who is brought over from counter-terrorism to lead the investigation into the robbery.

Where have I seen Hugh Bonneville? Bonneville is best known for his roles as Lord Grantham on Downton Abbey, Ian Fletcher on Twenty Twelve and W1A, and Mr Brown in the Paddington films. He has also appeared in films such as Notting Hill, Iris, The Monuments Men, Viceroy's House and I Came By.

Jack Lowden plays Kenneth Noye

Jack Lowden as Kenneth Noye in The Gold. BBC/Tannadice Pictures/Sally Mais

Who is Kenneth Noye? Kenneth Noye is a businessman who is also secretly involved in the criminal underground. He is approached by Micky McAvoy following the robbery, asking him how they can dispose of the bullion and cash in.

Where have I seen Jack Lowden? Lowden had a leading role in the BBC's War and Peace, and has since appeared in Small Axe, Mary Queen of Scots and Stephen Merchant's Fighting with My Family. He also had a pivotal role in Christopher Nolan's 2017 epic Dunkirk and currently stars in Slow Horses opposite Gary Oldman.

Dominic Cooper plays Edwyn Cooper

Dominic Cooper as Edwyn Cooper in The Gold. BBC/Tannadice Pictures/Sally Mais

Who is Edwyn Cooper? Edwyn Cooper is a solicitor who is brought in to help launder the money from the proceeds from the robbery.

Where have I seen Dominic Cooper? Cooper is perhaps best-known for his roles as a young Howard Stark in various MCU projects and as Jesse Custer in the series Preacher. He has also appeared in other series and films such as The Princess, Spy City and both Mamma Mia! films.

Charlotte Spencer plays Nicki Jennings

Charlotte Spencer as Nicki Jennings in The Gold BBC/Tannadice Pictures/Sally Mais

Who is Nicki Jennings? Nicki Jennings is a detective with the Flying Squad in the Met Police who takes a leading role in the investigation into the robbery.

Where have I seen Charlotte Spencer? Spencer is known for appearing in series such as Sanditon, Ted Lasso, Line of Duty and Baghdad Central, as well as films including Cinderella and The Duke.

Tom Cullen plays John Palmer

Tom Cullen as John Palmer in The Gold. BBC/Tannadice Pictures/Sally Mais

Who is John Palmer? John Palmer is a gold merchant in Bristol who Noye enlists to disguise the gold and sell it into the market.

Where have I seen Tom Cullen? Cullen is known for appearing in series such as Downton Abbey, Black Mirror, Knightfall, Becoming Elizabeth and Invasion, as well as films including Barbarians and 100 Streets.

Emun Elliott plays Tony Brightwell

Emun Elliott as Tony Brightwell in The Gold. BBC/Tannadice Pictures/Sally Mais

Who is Tony Brightwell? Tony Brightwell is a detective with the Flying Squad in the Met Police who takes a leading role in the investigation into the robbery.

Where have I seen Emun Elliott? Elliott has appeared in major films such as The King's Man, Old, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Filth and Prometheus, while he has also appeared in series such as The Paradise, Game of Thrones, Trust Me, Guilt and The Rig.

Sean Harris plays Gordon Parry

Sean Harris Karwai Tang/WireImage

Who is Gordon Parry? Gordon Parry works alongside Edwyn Cooper to launder the money from the robbery.

Where have I seen Sean Harris? Harris is best-known for his film roles, including playing Solomon Lane in the Mission: Impossible films, Macduff in Macbeth, Fifield in Prometheus and the King in The Green Knight.

Ellora Torchia plays Sienna Rose

Ellora Torchia Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Who is Sienna Rose? Sienna Rose is an estate agent who sells properties to Edwyn.

Where have I seen Ellora Torchia? Torchia is known for appearing in films such as Ali & Ava, In the Earth and Midsommar, while she has also had roles in series such as The Split, Grantchester and Broadchurch.

Stefanie Martini plays Marnie Palmer

Stefanie Martini David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for EE

Who is Marnie Palmer? Marnie Palmer is John's wife.

Where have I seen Stefanie Martini? Martini has previously appeared in series such as The Last Kingdom, Prime Suspect 1973 and Endeavour.

Daniel Ings plays Archie Osborne

Daniel Ings Getty

Who is Archie Osborne? Archie Osborne is a member of the team at the Met Police working to track down the robbers and the gold.

Where have I seen Daniel Ings? Ings has previously appeared in series including Lovesick, Instinct, The English Game, Why Didn't They Ask Evans?, I Hate Suzie, Sex Education and The Crown.

James Nelson-Joyce plays Brian Reader

James Nelson-Joyce Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Who is Brian Reader? Brian Reader is one of those who is trying to shift the gold following the robbery.

Where have I seen James Nelson-Joyce? Nelson-Joyce has previously been seen in series such as Industry, The Responder, The Outlaws and Time.

Dorothy Atkinson plays Jeannie Savage

Dorothy Atkinson Karwai Tang/WireImage

Who is Jeannie Savage? Jeannie Savage is an associate of Noye's who becomes involved in dealing with the gold.

Where have I seen Dorothy Atkinson? Atkinson is known for appearing in series such as Call the Midwife, Harlots, Mum, All Creatures Great and Small, Magpie Murders, Pistol, Pennyworth, Without Sin and Stonehouse.

Adam Nagaitis plays Micky McAvoy

Adam Nagaitis as Micky McAvoy in The Gold. BBC/Tannadice Pictures/Sally Mais

Who is Micky McAvoy? Micky McAvoy is one of the robbers to take part in the Brink's-Mat robbery.

Where have I seen Adam Nagaitis? Nagaitis' previous roles have included appearances in Happy Valley, The Terror, Chernobyl, Red Rose, The Inbetweeners 2, Suffragette and The Last Duel.

Amanda Drew plays CS Cath McLean

Amanda Drew Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Who is CS Cath McLean? Cath McLean is a Chief Superintendent at the Met overseeing Boyce's investigation.

Where have I seen Amanda Drew? Drew is best known for playing May Wright in EastEnders, but has since been seen in Broadchurch, Doctor Who, A Very British Scandal, Gangs of London, The Peripheral, Wednesday and more series.

Frankie Wilson plays Brian Robinson

Frankie Wilson as Brian Robinson in The Gold. BBC/Tannadice Pictures/Sally Mais

Who is Brian Robinson? Brian Robinson is a member of the gang that carries out the Brink's-Mat robbery.

Where have I seen Frankie Wilson? Wilson is best-known for his role in both The Souvenir and The Souvenir: Part II, as well as for appearances in series such as Call the Midwife and House of the Dragon.

Ruth Bradley plays Isabelle Cooper

Ruth Bradley David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Who is Isabelle Cooper? Isabelle Cooper is Edwyn's wife.

Where have I seen Ruth Bradley? Bradley is known for appearing in series such as The Fall, The Split, Endeavour, Guilt, Humans and Ted Lasso, and was recently seen in the Netflix film The Wonder.

Peter Davison plays Assistant Commissioner Gordon Stewart

Peter Davison Getty

Who is Assistant Commissioner Gordon Stewart? Gordon Stewart is the Assistant Commissioner at the Met overseeing Boyce's investigation.

Where have I seen Peter Davison? Davison is best known for playing the Fifth Doctor in BBC series Doctor Who during the 1980s, a role he reprised for a cameo in 2022. More recently he's starred in Life, Gentleman Jack, The Trial of Christine Keeler, Vera, Law and Order: UK, The Larkins and The Name of the Rose.

The Gold will air on BBC One from 9pm on Sunday 12th February, with all episodes then streaming on BBC iPlayer.

The Gold: The Real Story Behind Brink’s-Mat: Britain’s Biggest Heist by Neil Forsyth and Thomas Turner is available to pre-order now.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

