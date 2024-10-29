Amid the trauma experienced by those in the school, there were some happy moments and resolutions for both staff and pupils alike.

However, when will the school drama return to our screens and who will be appearing in the show? Most importantly, who will be the next headteacher at Waterloo Road?

Here is everything we know about Waterloo Road season 15.

When will Waterloo Road season 15 be released? Our speculation

Waterloo Road season 15 is expected to air in early 2025.

The new episodes have already been filming and the series tends to match the winter and spring terms of real-life school cycles with their releases.

If we learn anything out of the ordinary with the release pattern for the series, we'll be sure to update.

Who could star in Waterloo Road season 15?

*Spoiler warning for Waterloo Road season 14*

Following the exit of Jason Manford, it has been reported that EastEnders legend Lindsey Coulson is reportedly joining the cast of Waterloo Road in the role of the school's new headteacher.

Lindsey Coulson attends the National Film Awards 2019 at Porchester Hall in London. Brett Cove/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A source told The Sun: "Lindsey’s thrilled to be joining the show. She’s playing the new head teacher and it’s a great role for her. The show is really going from strength to strength. She’s a real powerhouse actress and is having a great time."

The show declined to comment on the casting when approached by RadioTimes.com.

So who do we expect will be joining Lindsey Coulson if she does appear?

James Baxter as Joe Case

Ryan Clayton as Mike Rutherford

Jo Coffey as Wendy Whitwell

Neil Fitzmaurice as Neil Guthrie

Rachel Leskovac as Coral Walker

Kym Marsh as Nicky Walters

Katherine Pearce as Amy Spratt

Shauna Shim as Valerie Chambers

Adam Thomas as Donte Charles

Tom Wells as Marc Todd

Saira Choudhry as Nisha Chaudra

Alicia Forde as Kelly-Jo Rafferty

Francesco Piacentini-Smith as Dean Weaver

Liam Scholes as Noel McManus

Noah Valentine as Preston Walters

Summer Violet Bird as Tonya Walters

Thapelo Ray as Dwayne Jackson

Chiamaka "ChiChi" Ulebor as Shola Aku

Hattie Dynevor as Libby Guthrie

Zak Sutcliffe as Schumacher "Schuey" Weever

Maisie Robinson as Portia Weever

Tillie Amartey as Stacey "Stace" Neville

Aabay Noor Ali as Mollie "Mog" Richardson

Zenele Nyoni as Jess Clarke

Sonya Nisa as Aleena Qureshi

Miya Ocego as Lisa Taylor-Brown

Danny Murphy as Luca Smith

Matthew Khan as Jared Jones

We know that Jason Manford will not be reprising his role as headteacher Steven Savage after he was arrested for his role in covering up a student's death last season. It also remains to be seen if we will ever see Olly Rhodes as his troubled son Billy Savage again for the same reasons.

Additionally, despite a guest appearance in the most recent finale, it is unknown whether we get a return for Angela Griffin as the newly married Kim Campbell, but we'll hold out hope!

Finally, we got guest appearances from Adam Ali as Kai Sharif and Priyasasha Kumari as Samia Choudry also in the finale, but the characters are no longer enrolled at Waterloo Road so it remains to be seen if we'll see them again!

Is there a trailer for Waterloo Road season 15?

There is not a trailer for the new season of Waterloo Road yet but the season is already filming so we should have a first look soon.

The school drama usually releases more footage closer to the release of the new season.

Waterloo Road season 15 will begin airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2025. Seasons 1 to 14 are currently streaming on BBC iPlayer.

