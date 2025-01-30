All eight episodes will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer from 6am, and will air weekly on BBC One at 9pm.

EastEnders alum Lindsey Coulson (pictured above) is set to take over from Jason Manford, whose Steve Savage left the school after it was revealed he had covered up his son's murder of pupil Boz Osbourne.

The school's reputation has taken a big hit as a result, and Coulson's Dame Stella Drake has been enlisted to fix that.

Waterloo Road season 15.

Joining Coulson is a faculty member that will be very familiar to fans of the series. Jason Merrells's Jack Rimmer is set to guest star, almost two decades after his last appearance in season 3.

There will be another familiar face joining the cast, too. Zeriozha Annika is back as Celine Stone, whose teenage pregnancy storyline provided quite the finale back in season 3 – before being promptly forgotten.

Her presence, and that of her son Ashton's, will certainly raise some questions for old flame and school caretaker Donte Charles (Adam Thomas).

Waterloo Road season 15.

There will be some fresh faces too, with Lucy Chambers (The Bay, Silverpoint) joining as Libby Gutherie's sister Cat.

Niamh Blackshaw (The Jetty, Coronation Street) joins as devoted Christian student Agnes Eccleston, while Lauren Patel (Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, Everybody's Talking About Jamie) stars as teacher Jas Sharma, daughter of teacher Nisha Chandra, who also returns.

They join returning cast members Hollie-Jay Bowes (Debs Rafferty), James Baxter (Joe Casey), Jo Coffey (Wendy Whitwell), Katherine Pearce (Amy Spratt), Kym Marsh (Nicky Walters), Neil Fitzmaurice (Neil Guthrie), Rachel Leskovac (Coral Walker), Ryan Clayton (Mike Rutherford) and Shauna Shim (Valerie Chambers).

Waterloo Road season 15.

As for the students, you can expect to see Aabay Noor Ali (Mollie "Mog" Richardson), Chiamaka (ChiChi) Ulebor (Shola Aku), Danny Murphy (Luca Smith), Hattie Dynevor (Libby Guthrie), Liam Scholes (Noel McManus), Maisey Robinson (Portia Weever), Matthew Khan (Jared Jones), Miya Ocego (Lois Taylor-Brown), Olly Rhodes (Billy Savage), Sonya Nisa (Aleena Qureshi), Summer Violet Bird (Tonya Walters), Thapelo Ray (Dwayne Jackson), Tillie Amartey (Stacey "Stace" Neville), and Zak Sutcliffe ("Schuey" Weever) back again and ready to cause trouble.

Waterloo Road season 15 will begin airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Tuesday 11th February 2025. Seasons 1 to 14 are currently streaming on BBC iPlayer.

