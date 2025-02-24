And the Skeldale House crew have wasted no time in getting back to business, with the show's official Instagram page announcing the return to production in a post this morning.

"Attention #ACGAS fans," the post began. "Exciting news – the cast and crew have officially kicked off filming for Season 6 in beautiful Yorkshire today! We can’t wait to return to Darrowby with all of you soon."

Meanwhile, star Samuel West – who plays Siegfried Farnon on the show – also shared the news on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

He wrote: "Thanks for your kind comments about #AllCreaturesGreatAndSmall season 5. Never long enough… Sad that it’s over, but we hope this will raise spirits: we started filming season 6 today. More news later."

In addition to West, the new season will also see Nicholas Ralph, Rachel Shenton, Callum Woodhouse, Anna Madeley and Patricia Hodge return as their popular characters, although it looks as if we've seen the last of James Anthony-Rose as Richard Carmody for now, after he left for a research programme in London in the previous run.

Back in December, Woodhouse revealed in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, that the cast had already "had a few little teasers" about what’s in store in season 6.

The cast of All Creatures Great and Small season 5. Channel 5

Meanwhile, Shenton outlined some of her hopes for the new run, explaining: "Now, we’re seeing her as a fully fledged adult, and they’re a young family navigating that. I guess seeing a bit more of that would be great, because James has been absent until early on in this season."

Season 6 was first announced as part of a double commission with season 5 back in February 2024, and fans will no doubt already be itching to return to Skeldale House for the next outing.

We can probably expect the show to return in its usual slot in September or October – but we'll keep you updated as and when we hear an official release date.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

All Creatures Great and Small seasons 1-5 are available to watch on My5. You can order James Herriot's All Creatures Great and Small from Amazon.

Ad

If you're looking for something else to watch, visit our TV Guide or take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.