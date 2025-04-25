The rest of the All Creatures Great and Small cast remain in production on the next run, with Ralph snapping a few photos from their rural shoot this week to share with fans via Instagram Stories.

The first image sees Samuel West in full Siegfried Farnon attire, taking a moment to relax in a outdoor chair and using some out-of-period technology in the process. In keeping with the veterinary theme, perhaps enjoying a spot of Farmville or Pokémon Go?

Samuel West photographed during filming on All Creatures Great and Small Nicholas Ralph/Instagram

Ralph also papped co-star Callum Woodhouse, who plays Tristan Farnon, during this rural part of the shoot, although what exactly has brought the three characters to this location remains open to speculation.

Callum Woodhouse photographed during filming on All Creatures Great and Small Nicholas Ralph/Instagram

Fans of All Creatures Great and Small co-star Shenton can rest assured that she's still very much a part of the show's family, with an off-set photo of the cast at a restaurant showing her sat with Ralph, West, Woodhouse and Anna Madeley (who plays Mrs Hall).

Shared first on Ralph's Instagram account and subsequently re-posted on Shenton's, the actor said that she was missing her All Creatures cast mates and promised she'd see them again soon.

(L-R) All Creatures Great and Small stars Nicholas Ralph, Callum Woodhouse, Rachel Shenton, Samuel West and Anna Madeley Nicholas Ralph/Instagram

Little is known about what All Creatures Great and Small season 6 holds in store for our beloved characters, with co-star Madeley telling RadioTimes.com that the original series and source material isn't necessarily an indicator of where the plot will go.

"Our adaptation is so very different to both the '70s adaptation, but also how the book is written," she explained. "It's quite a different journey that we're on, even though those stories are obviously the main source of inspiration."

All Creatures Great and Small is available to stream on 5.

