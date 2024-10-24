But when will it be released? And who's returning?

Read on for everything we know so far about All Creatures Great and Small season 6.

We'd expect season 6 to arrive in either September/October 2025.

But in the meantime, you'll have the annual All Creatures Great Christmas episode to keep you entertained.

All Creatures Great and Small season 6 potential cast: Who could return?

Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon and Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon in All Creatures Great and Small. Channel 5

It seems we've seen the last of Richard Carmody after he left to take part in a research programme in London, although we wouldn't rule him coming back for the Christmas episode.

As for the rest of the cast, we'd expect to see the following:

Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot

Rachel Shenton as Helen Herriot

Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon

Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon

Anna Madeley as Mrs Hall

There's also Patricia Hodge as Mrs Pumphrey (alongside Derek the dog, who plays Tricki Woo), Imogene Clawson as Jenny Alderson and Tony Pitts as Richard Alderson, among others.

And as ever, you can also expect a raft of new guest stars.

Jeremy Swift joined the cast as Mr Bosworth in season 5, and with the war ongoing, there's also a chance he could return.

All Creatures Great and Small season 6 potential plot: What could happen?

Rachel Shenton and Anna Madeley in All Creatures Great and Small season 5. Helen Williams

Speaking previously to RadioTimes.com ahead of season 5's debut, Samuel West said that the cast were "about to have some discussions" about what season 6 would bring.

"One of the things that the books do is dramatise the fact that Tristan leaves," he said. "Brian, the original Tristan, left the practice. And I don't think we'll be doing that. I hope not. So at that point, I think we will be non-canonical."

Following Tristan's absence from season 4, fans will certainly be hoping that won't be the case either.

Anna Madeley added: "Because our adaptation is so very different to both the '70s adaptation, but also how the book's written, it's quite a different journey that we're on, even though those stories are obviously the main source of inspiration, the journey and the arc for those characters is very different. So we shall see."

West went on to say that not knowing what's on the cards can create "a little bit of a concern, but at the same time it has to contain the possibility of being surprised, just like life".

James and Tristan both returned to Darrowby in season 5, but while the former has been ruled unfit to serve due to contracting brucellosis, which has continued to cause him problems, there's every chance Tristan could be redeployed, which could mean another spell abroad.

James's mental health has also taken a beating following his return, so it remains to be seen if he can bounce back fully.

And with the war continuing to ramp up in intensity, everyone's future remains uncertain.

But what we do know is baby Jimmy will continue to be a delight, the animals of Darrowby and the surrounding areas will keep Siegfried and James on their toes, and Mrs Hall will keep Skeldale House in tip top condition.

Is there an All Creatures Great and Small season 6 trailer?

Trailers usually arrive in the month leading up to the premiere, so don't expect any new footage until at least August next year.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

All Creatures Great and Small seasons 1-5 are available to watch on My5. You can order James Herriot's All Creatures Great and Small from Amazon.

Advertisement

If you're looking for something else to watch, visit our TV Guide or take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.