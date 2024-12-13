But while there were obvious benefits to that, including being present to watch his son Jimmy turn one in this year's Christmas special, he was weighed down by guilt for abandoning his team – at least that's how he saw it – a feeling which intensified during a particularly unpleasant bout of ill health.

James been warned by a doctor that his fever may recur and that's exactly what happened one unassuming day, forcing Mrs Hall to close to surgery while Helen tended to her husband in bed.

Trapped in the throes of his delirium, he began hallucinating his former comrades, whose plane had previously been shot down by enemy fire during a training run, leading to catastrophic injury and death.

Upon seeing them again, or believing such a thing to be true, James was unable to contain his emotion and broke down, sobbing uncontrollably as Helen held him in her arms.

But thankfully, he has since "managed to deal with it to a certain degree", Nicholas Ralph told RadioTimes.com.

"He does bottle things up a little bit and tries to be very stoic about it and put his best foot forward. But at the same time, the brucellosis was almost like a blessing in disguise because he did have this delirious outpouring of emotion, which Helen saw, and then he managed to open up to her properly about it and deal with those things by talking it through.

"So he’s definitely in a much better place than he was. It will always be in the back of his mind, but he's just once again being reminded about how fortunate he is actually to be back because so many young men aren't.

"And to be there for little Jimmy on his first birthday, and to be there with all the family and friends, he’s incredibly grateful and just taking it all like it's brand new again."

Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon, Anna Madeley as Mrs Hall, Tony Pitts as Richard Alderson, Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon, Imogen Clawson as Jenny Alderson, Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot and Rachel Shenton as Helen Herriot in the All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special. Helen Williams / Channel 5 Broadcasting Limited / Playground

The official synopsis for this year's Christmas special is as follows: "Beloved vet James Herriot is balancing the excitement of their son Jimmy’s first birthday with the festive season alongside Helen, while the capricious Siegfried Farnon is guiding Tristan in the right direction as he embarks on an important wartime mission.

"Meanwhile, Mrs Hall is busy preparing for Christmas when she is shaken by unexpected news."

The episode also features a "vibrant cast of farmers, animals, and townsfolk, set against the charming backdrop of 1940s Yorkshire".

All Creatures Great and Small seasons 1-5 are available to watch on My5. You can order James Herriot's All Creatures Great and Small from Amazon.

