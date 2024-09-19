But just as the vet was about to take to the skies, he collapsed and was subsequently rushed to the medical wing for recovery and examination.

Following some blood tests, a doctor informed him that he has brucellosis and as such, is no longer deemed fit to fly, a ruling he initially contested.

But his outlook quickly shifted when he arrived back in Darrowby, where he was reunited with Helen and his son, and where he will continue to do important work as part of the war effort, just not the kind he was initially drafted in for.

But what, exactly, is brucellosis? And what does it mean for James?

What is brucellosis?

James appeals to Wing Commander Whitely in Series 5 of All Creatures Great and Small. Helen Williams

James picked up the bacterial disease, which was first discovered in Malta in the 1850s when British medical officers were stationed there during the Crimean War, from treating an infected herd last year.

Sheep, cows, pigs, goats and even dogs can all cause the condition if you come into contact with infected blood or bodily fluids, either through cuts in the skin or inhalation.

But interestingly, James displayed no symptoms at the time. Instead, he was worried about Helen, who was pregnant, although spreading from person to person is extremely rare.

Brucellosis can also be caused by consuming unpasteurised cheese or milk from infected animals due to harmful bacteria not being killed off.

Before James knew he was carrying the disease, he thought he was coming down with the flu, and brucellosis can present similarly, causing a high temperature, fatigue, sweating, headaches, back and joint pain, and loss of appetite.

Until treatment is administered, those with the disease can go on to experience arthritis, memory loss, depression, swelling of the liver or spleen, infection of the heart, and swelling of the testicles.

If diagnosed, you will be prescribed antibiotics for 6-8 weeks. Full recovery can take several weeks, or sometimes even months.

James has been prescribed pain medication and bed rest in the short term, but his fever may recur, and delirium is also possible, although the "bouts will become milder and fewer apart with time".

The doctor seemed hopeful, but it remains to be seen just how long James will be impacted by the disease.

If brucellosis is not treated properly, it can cause chronic symptoms that can last for years. Death is a possibility, but is extremely rare.

Due to widespread vaccination of animals, extensive testing and culling infected herds, as well as pasteurising milk, the disease has largely been removed from sheep, cattle, pigs and goats in the UK.

