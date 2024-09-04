The series will once again consist of six episodes and sees a number of returning cast members, including Rachel Shenton as Helen Herriot, Anna Madeley as Mrs Hall, James Anthony-Rose as Richard Carmody and Patricia Hodge as Mrs Pumphrey.

Those familiar faces could all be seen in a first-look cast shot released last month, which looks to have been taken during baby James's christening.

Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon and Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon in All Creatures Great and Small. Channel 5

Meanwhile, an especially exciting returning cast member is Callum Woodhouse, who is reprising his role as Tristan Farnon after he was absent from the previous season, when his character departed to serve in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps.

Once again based on the beloved James Herriot novels, the official synopsis for the new run reads: "The series will continue to bring the stories of James Herriot to life as we return to Darrowby to rejoin our unconventional much loved Skeldale Family and the colourful ensemble of farmers, animals and townsfolk living in the Yorkshire Dales in the 1940s."

And fans of the series needn't worry about the show departing our screens anytime soon – with it having already been renewed for season 6 as well.

"We’re so pleased that All Creatures Great and Small will be returning to Channel 5 for two more series," said Paul Testar, commissioning editor of Drama at Channel 5 and Paramount Plus, when a double season order was confirmed in February.

"The show has captured the hearts of our audiences and we are committed to bringing even more of James Herriot’s unforgettable stories to our viewers. We can’t wait to share this next chapter.”

All Creatures Great and Small season 5 will begin on Channel 5 and My5 on Thursday 19th September at 9pm. Seasons 1-4 are available to watch on My5.

