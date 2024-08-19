Of course, it's been a little while since we last saw Tristan in the series, with the character having departed to serve in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps.

Channel 5 previously revealed that Tristan would make an "unexpected return later in the series" and judging from the not-quite so happy look on his brother's face, Tristan's arrival could most certainly be coming as a surprise.

Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon and Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon in All Creatures Great and Small. Channel 5

Fans of the series needn't worry about it departing our screens anytime soon as it's not only returning for season 5, but has also been renewed for season 6 too.

Once again based on the beloved James Herriot novels, the new season will consist of six episodes, which we're sure will take us on quite the rollercoaster of emotions as we return to Yorkshire.

The synopsis reads: "The series will continue to bring the stories of James Herriot to life as we return to Darrowby to rejoin our unconventional much loved Skeldale Family and the colourful ensemble of farmers, animals and townsfolk living in the Yorkshire Dales in the 1940s."

The group cast shot also gives us a first glimpse of all the familiar faces including Nicholas Ralph as vet James Herriot, West as Siegfried Farnon, Anna Madeley as Mrs Hall, Rachel Shenton as Helen Herriot, James Anthony-Rose as Richard Carmody and Patricia Hodge as Mrs Pumphrey.

Taken outside of a church, we can assume that it's the christening of James and Helen's son, also named James, who was born during the Christmas special last year.

However, there's plenty of questions brewing around the fate of the characters as we near season 5, not least how things will pan out for the couple as James was busy last season completing his RAF training.

His vigorous schedule meant he missed the birth of his son and even though he did sneak out of camp, he had to return to undergo more training as the war effort continued to ramp up.

While we'd hope for a bit more of a plain-sailing storyline for the pair this time round, Ralph did admit ahead of the Christmas special: "He's probably been away now for about four months, so it's a long time to be away from your significant other.

"And he misses Helen hugely, and she's pregnant, and like he says before he leaves, things are a lot different now than when he signed up.

"When he signed up, Helen wasn't pregnant, things were very, very different. And if she was back then, who knows what decision he would have made?"

All Creatures Great and Small seasons 1-4 are available to watch on My5.

