The Australian comedian and actor is known for her roles in Time Bandits, Wakefield and has also appeared on Richard Osman's House of Games. Now, she's set to take on the iconic leading comedy for herself, following in the footsteps of Steve Carrell, Ricky Gervais and many more.

If you're a fan of the series, it obviously needs no introduction, but we can expect more of the same office-based antics, dry humour and dead pan looks to the camera, as per the original BBC series and the popular US edition.

According to the official synopsis for The Office Australia: "In The Office, Hannah Howard is the managing director of packaging company Flinley Craddick. When she gets news from Head Office that they will be shutting down her branch and making everyone work from home, she goes into survival mode, making promises she can’t keep in order to keep her "work family" together.

"The staff of Flinley Craddick indulge her and must endure Hannah’s outlandish plots as they work toward the impossible targets that have been set for them."

The new eight-parter will not only star Ward in the lead role but will also feature Edith Poor (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Power of the Dog), Steen Raskopoulos (The Duchess), Shari Sebbens (Thor: Love and Thunder), Josh Thomson (How to Please a Woman), Jonny Brugh (What We Do in the Shadows), Susan Ling Young (Reckoning), Raj Labade (Appetite), Lucy Schmidt (The Pledge), Zoe Terakes (Nine Perfect Strangers), Pallavi Sharda (The Twelve) and Claude Jabbour (Last King of the Cross).

The rest of the cast also includes Susie Youssef (Deadloch), Justin Rosniiak (Last King of the Cross), Carlo Ritchie (Mikki vs the World), Rick Donald (Population 11) and Chris Bunton (Relic), who will all appear in guest roles.

The new series, which will be released on Prime Video this October, is an Australian Amazon Original series that is being co-produced by BBC Studios Australia & New Zealand, Bunya Entertainment, and Amazon MGM Studios, but is based on a BBC Studios format.

The new series has been developed for Australia by writers Julie De Fina (Aftertaste) and Jackie van Beek (The Breaker Upperers), with the pair also serving as executive producers.

The Office Australia is coming to Prime Video on 18th October.

