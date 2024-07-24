The first two episodes have been released now, which have introduced us to Kevin, Penelope and the rest of the gang. But when will episode 3 be released and what is the schedule for the rest of the series?

Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for Time Bandits on Apple TV+.

When is Time Bandits episode 3 released on Apple TV+?

Taika Waititi as Supreme Being in Time Bandits. Apple TV+

The first two episodes of Time Bandits were released on Wednesday 24th June, after which the show has switched to a weekly release schedule.

This means that the third episode, titled Medieval, will be released on Apple TV+ on Wednesday 31st July.

Time Bandits release schedule: When are new episodes out?

Jemaine Clement in Time Bandits. Apple TV+

Now that the first two episodes of Time Bandits have been released, here is a full schedule of when the remaining episodes will arrive on Apple TV+, complete with all the titles for every instalment:

Episode 1 – Kevin Haddock – Wednesday 24th July 2024 (out now)

Episode 2 – Mayan – Wednesday 24th July 2024 (out now)

Episode 3 – Medieval – Wednesday 31st July 2024

Episode 4 – Prohibition – Wednesday 7th August 2024

Episode 5 – Georgian – Wednesday 14th August 2024

Episode 6 – Mansa Musa – Wednesday 21st August 2024

Episode 7 – Ice Age – Wednesday 28th August 2024

Episode 8 – Home Again – Wednesday 4th September 2024

Episode 9 – Pell-Mell – Wednesday 11th September 2024

Episode 10 – Fortress of Darkness – Wednesday 18th September 2024

What time do new episodes of Time Bandits come out?

For viewers around the world, new episodes drop at the following times:

5am BST (British Summer Time)

12am ET (Eastern Time)

9pm PT (Pacific Time)

11pm CT (Central Time)

What is Time Bandits about?

Lisa Kudrow, Rune Temte, Kal-El Tuck, Tadhg Murphy, Charlyne Yi and Roger Jean Nsengiyumva in Time Bandits. Apple TV+

Time Bandits is based on the 1981 film of the same name, which was directed by Terry Gilliam, was financed by George Harrison's production company and starred Sean Connery, John Cleese, Shelley Duvall, Ralph Richardson, Katherine Helmond, Ian Holm, Michael Palin, Peter Vaughan and David Warner.

The synopsis for the series says that it is "an unpredictable journey through time and space with a ragtag group of thieves and their newest recruit: an 11-year-old history buff named Kevin. Together, they set out on a thrilling quest to save the boy’s parents — and the world".

The synopsis continues: "Guided by Lisa Kudrow, the eccentric crew of bandits embark on epic adventures while evil forces threaten their conquests and life as they know it. As the group transports through time and space, the gang stumbles upon fascinating worlds of the distant past while seeking out treasure, depending on Kevin to shed light on each situation.

"The Time Bandits witness the creation of Stonehenge, see the Trojan Horse in action, escape dinosaurs in the prehistoric ages, wreak havoc during medieval times, experience the ice age, ancient civilisations, the Harlem Renaissance, and much more along the way."

Time Bandits will begin on Apple TV+ on 24th July. Sign up to Apple TV+ now.

