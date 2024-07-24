But his life changes forever when he discovers his wardrobe is actually a portal through time – and history literally crash lands into his room thanks to a group of mischief-makers who call themselves the Time Bandits.

Led by Penelope (Lisa Kudrow), the Time Bandits have stolen a map from the Supreme Being (Taika Waititi) and are looting their way through some of the biggest moments in history.

Lisa Kudrow as Penelope in Time Bandits. Apple TV+

Soon, a chain of events are set into motion that means Kevin has to join forces with the Time Bandits in order to save his family – and potentially even the world – as dark forces threaten to stop them in their tracks.

Based on the 1981 family movie by Terry Gilliam and Michael Palin, each episode focuses on some of the most fun (and at times dangerous) moments of history as they come to life – from the Ice Age through to the Georgian Era, and 1920s New York to 1996 West Yorkshire.

Flight of the Conchords’ Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi have joined forces with The Inbetweeners creator Iain Morris for the series, and their mix of irreverent comedy stylings actually serves itself well for a story that aims to entertain both adults and their children.

Kal-El Tuck as Kevin in Time Bandits. Apple TV+

There’s also plenty of material that nods to the original movie for those who appreciated it in their own childhoods, without becoming too reliant on nostalgia.

Time Bandits’ warmth is something both Clement and Waititi in particular have become known for. At points, the show feels reminiscent of their 2016 movie Hunt for the Wilderpeople. Not just for some of the cameos, but also for its ability to grapple with difficult topics without talking down to the kids watching it.

The cast is staggering, with Kudrow in particular providing a lot of heart and soul in a role that could so easily tip into the annoying and repetitive. But the true hero of the piece is young actor Kal-El Tuck, who, for his first major acting role, matches the energy of his long-established counterparts as Kevin with an ease and screen presence that’s impressive and hard to not root for.

Kiera Thompson, who plays Kevin’s sister Saffron, is also a great new face in the cast, providing some quality comedy moments as she butts heads with her brother. She’s a badass all on her own, and is street smart in a way that Kevin isn’t. Together, they make a formidable force (when the sibling squabbling stops).

The rest of the Bandits – comprised of Tadhg Murphy (Conversations With Friends), Roger Jean Nsengiyumva (You Don’t Know Me), Rune Temte (Eddie the Eagle) and Charlyne Yi (Knocked Up) – are fun to watch on screen, and have some notable moments, but maybe aren’t utilised to their full potential in favour of giving Kudrow some more moments to shine.

However, the biggest fault of the show lies in its timing. With each of the 10 episodes clocking in at 30 to 45 minutes each, it can be difficult to imagine families sitting down and committing to the longer run times, with some episodes moving so slowly that it’s easy for your concentration to drift away from the screen.

Despite the huge budget the show clearly has, it says a lot that some of the most memorable moments come when the show strips that down, focusing more on the people than the place they’re in.

Overall, though, the series is a fun and heartwarming ride, with plenty of potential to go further should they decide to.

Time Bandits will begin on Apple TV+ on 24th July, with two new episodes airing every Wednesday through to 21st August.

