The trailer for the series shows young Kevin feeling isolated from his friends and family and turning to history for comfort. Only one day, his obsession with the past turns a little too real when he steps into his wardrobe and literally into the past.

We discover that Kevin's bedroom is a "time egress" which allows Penelope and her "crack team of expert thieves" to travel the universe.

But, as Taika Waititi's Supreme Being warns, there's a map that can't fall into the wrong hands and a creature who wants to create a universe of "pure evil" (played by Jemaine Clement).

Plus, it looks like Kevin's parents are in serious danger while Kevin goes on his jollies, with fire being blasted at the pair of them.

The original 1981 movie starred Gilliam’s Monty Python collaborators John Cleese and Michael Palin, as well as Shelley Duvall and James Bond actor Sean Connery.

Gilliam is not involved in the 2024 series, with Waititi creating the series with Clement and Iain Morris.

The 10-episode series also stars Charlyne Yi, Tadhg Murphy, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva, and Rune Temte and is scheduled for release later this month.

Time Bandits will begin on Apple TV+ on 24th July.

