It follows young Kevin (Kal-El Tuck), a boy obsessed with history, as he discovers his bedroom is a portal to the past. He encounters Kudrow's Penelope and her team of bandits – and chaos ensues.

Meanwhile, something very strange is going on back at home with his parents. Can Kevin save them?

Apple TV+ recently dropped a trailer for the series – so it's time to start getting excited! Here's everything you need to know.

More like this

The first two episodes of Time Bandits will be released on Apple TV+ on 24th July 2024.

The remaining eight episodes will drop on the streamer weekly on Wednesdays after that.

Taika Waititi as Supreme Being in Time Bandits. Apple TV+

Who stars in Time Bandits?

The following actors star in Time Bandits:

Lisa Kudrow as Penelope

Kal-El Tuck as Kevin

Charlyne Yi as Judy

Tadhg Murphy as Alto

Roger Jean Nsengiyumva as Widgit

Rune Temte as Bittelig

Kiera Thompson as Saffron

Rachel House as Fianna

Matt King as De Plume

George Houvardas as Ajax the Lesser

Zoë Ventoura as Cassandra

Taika Waititi as Supreme Being

Jemaine Clement as Pure Evil

Friends star Lisa Kudrow and young actor Kal-El Tuck lead the series, with creators Waititi and Clement also making appearances in the comedy.

Kal-El Tuck as Kevin in Time Bandits. Apple TV+

What is the plot of Time Bandits?

The synopsis for Time Bandits reads: "Embark on a comedic, high-stakes journey through time and space with a ragtag group of thieves and their newest recruit: an 11-year-old history nerd.

"Together, they set out on a thrilling quest to save the boy’s parents — and the world."

Each episode will see Kevin encounter a new place and time – and a new set of challenges to go along with it.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What film is Time Bandits based on?

The series Time Bandits is inspired by the 1981 film of the same name from Gilliam. It starred Sean Connery, John Cleese and Michael Palin. Gilliam is not involved in the series.

Is there a trailer for Time Bandits?

Yes! Check out the trailer below:

Time Bandits will begin on Apple TV+ on 24th July.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.