Well, here's some good news for you.

Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey has officially confirmed that he will be reprising his role as Anthony in the upcoming fourth season of the show.

Netflix previously revealed that Benedict Bridgerton (played by Luke Thompson) is set to take centre stage in season 4.

And now it has been confirmed that his elder brother will be back, too, with the character likely to be on hand to offer some support to Benedict as he embarks on his quest for love, just as he was for younger brother Colin (Luke Newton) in season 3.

Speaking in a recent interview on Good Morning America, Bailey said of filming Bridgerton season 4: "I have a couple of weeks etched out in my schedule for returning. I look forward to reading the scripts."

He added: "The thing about Bridgerton, which is so brilliant, is that there's so many different ways you can fall in love as humans and that's what this show will explore. Obviously being the older brother, I'm going to be there to support the youngsters as we go."

Speaking about Benedict, Bailey described the character as "full of wonder and joy. He's the beating heart of the family. Luke Thompson is going to be stunning".

Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Ruth Gemmell as Anthony, Kate and Violet Bridgerton. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

It was revealed back in July that Benedict would be taking centre stage in the season 4, with Netflix unveiling a clip of the actor preparing for a scene at a masquerade ball.

Benedict is the focus of the third Bridgerton novel, An Offer from a Gentleman, which some fans had expected to form the basis of season 3.

But in a shock move, season 3 of Bridgerton deviated from the order of the original novels, with Benedict’s love story being switched out for Colin’s, which is the focus of the fourth book, Romancing Mr Bridgerton.

"Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down - until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother's masquerade ball," Netflix teased.

Bridgerton season 3 is now available to stream on Netflix. Seasons 1 and 2 are also streaming now on Netflix. You can buy the Bridgerton book series on Amazon.

Bridgerton season 3 is now available to stream on Netflix. Seasons 1 and 2 are also streaming now on Netflix. You can buy the Bridgerton book series on Amazon.