It will land in three-episode weekly batches, with a total of 12 episodes.

The Legend of Vox Machina is based on a Dungeons & Dragons campaign played on the web series Critical Role during their first season, with seasons 1 and 2 adapting plotlines including the Briarwood and Chroma Conclave arcs.

In the new season, “everything is at stake”, according to the official synopsis.

"The Chroma Conclave’s path of destruction spreads like wildfire while the Cinder King hunts down Vox Machina," it continues.

"Our lovable band of misfits must rise above inner (and outer) demons to try and save their loved ones, Tal’Dorei, and all of Exandria."

The show was renewed for a third season back at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, before season 2 had even premiered.

Fans can expect to see the majority of the cast members return for season 3, including Critical Role founders Laura Bailey (The Last of Us: Part II), Taliesin Jaffe (World of Warcraft), Ashley Johnson (The Last of Us), Liam O’Brien (Marvel’s Avengers), Matthew Mercer (Baldur’s Gate 3), Marisha Ray (Fallout 76), Sam Riegel (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), and Travis Willingham (Marvel’s Avengers).

Guest stars have previously included the likes of David Tennant and Stephanie Beatriz, so there will likely be some more starry cast additions in the upcoming instalment.

The Legend of Vox Machina is coming to Prime Video on 3rd October 2024 – you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

