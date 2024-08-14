It confirms: "This season features the long-awaited Siege of Eregion, a definitive battle in JRR Tolkien’s history of the Second Age of Middle-earth, from which not everyone makes it out alive.

"The banners are raised, and the devastating war against Sauron is just beginning."

Without spoiling too much, the brutal Siege of Eregion is a deadly battle between Sauron (Charlie Vickers) and the Elves of Eregion during the Second Age.

More like this

With the confirmation that death is looming over season 2, it seems no one is safe from Sauron.

Season 1 of the Lord of the Rings series faced some criticism for not including a huge amount of action, instead focusing on the rich world-building and introducing us to a whole host of complex characters - but it seems season 2 is about to more than make up for that.

The new trailer teases fire and bloodshed, heralding the return of Sauron. It also ends with the Charlie Vickers villain facing up to Morfydd Clark's Galadriel, and taunting her by saying: "You think it was only you who put yourself in my power, Galadriel?"

Plus, we've got a glimpse at new key art from the series - you can check that out below:

Key art from The Rings of Power season 2. Prime Video

Season 2, which is set for release at the end of August, will not only feature more action and epic battles, but will introduce us to new characters including the much beloved Tom Bombadil, played by Rory Kinnear, who was cut from Peter Jackson's movies.

"There’s a reason why he hasn’t been in prior adaptations, because in some ways he’s sort of an anti-dramatic character," The Rings of Power showrunner JD Payne explained to Vanity Fair in an exclusive first look.

"He’s not a character who has a particularly strong agenda. He observes drama, but largely doesn’t participate in it. In The Fellowship of the Ring, the characters kind of just go there and hang out for a while, and Tom drops some knowledge on them."

Get ready - it's almost time to return to Middle-earth!

The Rings of Power season 2 will launch on Prime Video on 29th August – you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch in the meantime, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Fantasy hub. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.