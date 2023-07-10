She told Den of Geek: "I think you create art for it to be critiqued. It doesn’t really exist as a piece of art if it’s not there to be looked at and discussed. I’ve been in a few horror films, and I’ve really loved the conversation about that. I think it’s kind of the same with fantasy, it taps into different parts of different people.

"So it’s been really interesting, actually. My sister’s very online and sends me the bits that she thinks I’ll find really interesting about people’s discussions of what they got from [The Rings of Power]."

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel in The Rings of Power. Matt Grace/Prime Video

However, Clark was clear that this did not extend to those who were trolling the show's cast, saying: "I do think there is a big difference between critique and abusing people. I’m really proud that the show is cast the way it is and that there’s diversity in our cast. And it’s been wonderful now to have people critiquing it as a piece of art."

The second season of Rings of Power went into production late last year and it was reported earlier this year that it would finish shooting without its showrunners on set, as the writers' strike in the US continues.

In April, Princess Disa star Sophia Nomvete revealed that fans can expect "just more of everything" in season 2, following the reveal of Sauron at the end of season 1.

She added: "How does every single world navigate his time, his reign and his force? And it is absolutely mind-blowing. I hope I'm allowed to say that, but it’s so desperately exciting. Disa is currently being described as a kind of joyful Lady M at the moment, which is amazing and really exciting to play.

"There is a lot to play for. There is a lot coming and I cannot wait to see it."

