Amazon introduces new tool to save Rings of Power from trolls
The streamer has launched a delay on reviews to prevent bot-written critiques from affecting a show's rating.
Amazon Prime Video has reportedly introduced a new tool to fight off internet trolls, a move which coincides with the launch of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which has been subjected to racist and sexist commentary due to the more diverse casting.
According to Variety, the streamer quietly brought in a new 72-hour delay for user reviews posted on the Prime Video website this week.
Each review is then checked to see whether it is a genuine critique of the show or a comment created by an automated system or disgruntled troll.
The new system is reportedly intended to exclude reviews from the Prime Video site that have been posted in bad faith and could affect the overall rating, with the tool being applied to another of the streamer's new additions, A League of Their Own.
The remake of the 1992 film of the same name currently has a rating of four and half stars out of five, with just one percent of user-created reviews being one-star.
RadioTimes.com has reached out to Amazon Prime Video for comment.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has introduced a host of new characters into J R R Tolkien's world, with the likes of Morfydd Clark (Galadriel), Robert Aramayo (Elrond), Owain Arthur (Prince Durin IV) and Lenny Henry (Sadoc Burrows) taking on roles in the highly-anticipated TV spin-off.
In a recent interview with Radio Times magazine, Henry spoke about the diverse casting within the show, saying: "It should look a bit like the world we live in today. All these performances are earned and it's great that women have a more pivotal role than in previous stories.
"Galadriel is a badass – even more of one as it goes on."
Read more on The Rings of Power:
- Rings of Power release schedule: When are Lord of the Rings episodes out?
- How to watch The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit movies in order
- Meet the cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
- What is Valinor in Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?
- Who is Halbrand in The Rings of Power? Theories for Charlie Vickers’s character
- What are Harfoots? The Rings of Power Hobbits and history explained
- Who is Morgoth in Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?
- Who is The Stranger in The Rings of Power? Daniel Weyman role theories
- Who is Galadriel’s brother? Meet Finrod actor Will Fletcher
- What is the Second Age of Middle-earth? Rings of Power timeline explained
The Lord of the Rings TV series is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Fantasy hub.
The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1