Amazon introduces new tool to save Rings of Power from trolls

The streamer has launched a delay on reviews to prevent bot-written critiques from affecting a show's rating.

Orcs in Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Matt Grace/Prime Video
By
Published: Saturday, 3rd September 2022 at 12:59 pm
Amazon Prime Video has reportedly introduced a new tool to fight off internet trolls, a move which coincides with the launch of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which has been subjected to racist and sexist commentary due to the more diverse casting.

According to Variety, the streamer quietly brought in a new 72-hour delay for user reviews posted on the Prime Video website this week.

Each review is then checked to see whether it is a genuine critique of the show or a comment created by an automated system or disgruntled troll.

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Matt Grace/Amazon Prime Video

The new system is reportedly intended to exclude reviews from the Prime Video site that have been posted in bad faith and could affect the overall rating, with the tool being applied to another of the streamer's new additions, A League of Their Own.

The remake of the 1992 film of the same name currently has a rating of four and half stars out of five, with just one percent of user-created reviews being one-star.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Amazon Prime Video for comment.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has introduced a host of new characters into J R R Tolkien's world, with the likes of Morfydd Clark (Galadriel), Robert Aramayo (Elrond), Owain Arthur (Prince Durin IV) and Lenny Henry (Sadoc Burrows) taking on roles in the highly-anticipated TV spin-off.

In a recent interview with Radio Times magazine, Henry spoke about the diverse casting within the show, saying: "It should look a bit like the world we live in today. All these performances are earned and it's great that women have a more pivotal role than in previous stories.

"Galadriel is a badass – even more of one as it goes on."

