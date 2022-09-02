The much-awaited Amazon Prime Video series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has finally arrived and will tell the stories of the Second Age of Middle-earth prior to the creation of the One Ring.

The lives of Men, Elves, Dwarves and Harfoots will never be the same again in Middle-earth.

Drawing on the lore of the original novels by J R R Tolkien and their appendices, The Rings of Power begins with iconic Elven character Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) as she refuses to accept that evil has been driven out of the world.

While her friend Elrond (Robert Aramayo) counsels Galadriel to drop her obsession, the warrior will not choose denial of what is to come.

Meanwhile, a community of Harfoots find their plans changed forever, while a village of Men in the Southlands finds itself under threat from an all-new danger.

Importantly, when will the episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power be released?

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Rings of Power release schedule: When are Lord of the Rings episodes out?

Galadriel, Elrond and High King Gil-galad in The Rings of Power. Ben Rothstein/Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will release the first two episodes on Friday 2nd September 2022 before releasing one episode weekly.

All in all, the first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will consist of eight episodes.

The following dates are the release schedule for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Episode 1 - Shadow of the Past - Friday 2nd September 2022 at 2am BST. Episode 2 - TBC - Friday 2nd September 2022 at 2am BST. Episode 3 - TBC - Friday 9th September 2022 at 2am BST. Episode 4 - TBC - Friday 16th September 2022 at 2am BST. Episode 5 - TBC - Friday 23rd September 2022 at 2am BST. Episode 6 - TBC - Friday 30th September 2022 at 2am BST. Episode 7 - TBC - Friday 7th October 2022 at 2am BST. Episode 8 - TBC - Friday 14th October 2022 at 2am BST.

So, the series will conclude its first season in mid-October 2022.

How many episodes are in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?

Megan Richards as Poppy Proudfellow and Markella Kavenagh as Elanor 'Nori' Brandyfoot in The Rings of Power. Ben Rothstein/Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 1 will consist of eight episodes.

A second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has already been officially commissioned and is set to begin filming in the UK - instead of New Zealand - in October 2022.

When Amazon secured the rights for a Lord of the Rings television series from the Tolkien estate, it was reported by Deadline that the streaming service would have a multi-season commitment to the show.

In this case, the future of the blockbuster series feels rather secure.

Read more:

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will land on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 2nd September 2022 – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days. If you’re looking for something else to watch in the meantime, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Fantasy hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.