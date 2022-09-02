Who is Galadriel’s brother? Meet Finrod actor Will Fletcher

However, it also includes plenty of Tolkien's creations, such as Galadriel, Elrond, Celebrimbor and Isildur, all played by new actors rather than those who originated some of those roles in Peter Jackson's films.

Amazon's new highly anticipated series The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power features a number of new characters, added to J R R Tolkien's world just for this series.

One character from Tolkien's work that doesn't appear in the movies is Finrod, Galadriel's brother, who is set to make his debut in Prime Video's The Rings of Power, played by British actor Will Fletcher.

But who is Fletcher, what has he been in previously, and what has he said about joining the huge and beloved fantasy franchise?

Read on for everything you need to know about Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power actor Will Fletcher.

Who is Will Fletcher?

Will Fletcher. Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for SBIFF

Fletcher is a British actor who trained at RADA and the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School. He graduated in 2019, and has gone on to star in both theatre and film.

He was cast in the series back in 2021, and while his role as Finrod has never been officially confirmed by Amazon, eagle-eyed fans discovered his inclusion once some of the show's first footage was released in early trailers, with the character seen deep in battle.

What has Will Fletcher previously starred in?

Will Fletcher in The Road Dance. YouTube/Parkland Entertainment

Fletcher has numerous credits from his time at drama school at the Bristol Old Vic, and has since starred in The Girl Who Fell at Trafalgar Studios in London.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is his first TV credit, but he has appeared on screen before, starring in feature film The Road Dance last year.

In that film, Fletcher played Murdo MacAulay, the love interest of central character Kirsty who is called up to fight in the First World War.

What has Will Fletcher said about his role in The Rings of Power?

Will Fletcher as Finrod in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. YouTube/Amazon Studios

Fletcher told The Upcoming that fans should expect "adventure" from the series, and went on to call it "a thrill-ride".

He also revealed that when he found out he got the role he bought Tolkien's The Silmarillion and said he found there was "so much to mine" from the book.

He teased that he had some "amazing 'pinch me' moments" while on-set, too, which we're sure to see play out in the episodes.

On Instagram, meanwhile, he said that he "Can’t wait to share this epic story!!". He has said little so far about his character, details surrounding whom are being kept under wraps.

Is Will Fletcher on Instagram?

You can find Fletcher on Instagram at @wtfl3tch.

Is Will Fletcher on Twitter?

He is, and you can find Fletcher on Twitter here - @WillTomFletch

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episodes 1 and 2 arrive on Amazon Prime Video in the UK on Friday 2nd September 2022 – you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

