And while there are a few recognisable names from the original trilogy featuring in the new show, there’s also a host of new characters to get to know.

This includes the inquisitive Harfoot Elanor Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh), known as Nori, who gets swept up in some of Middle-earth’s wildest adventures alongside fellow Harfoot hobbit and best friend, Poppy Proudfellow (Megan Richards).

Read on for everything you need to know about Markella Kavenagh.

Who is Nori Brandyfoot actor Markella Kavenagh?

Kavenagh is an actress who had a handful of credits to her name before getting cast in The Rings of Power.

However, the Prime Video series is expected to send the star soaring to new heights.

What else has Markella Kavenagh been in?

Markella Kavenagh as Chloe in The Cry

The actress made her professional debut in 2018 as Cindi in the Romper Stomper TV series.

She went on to star as Myrtle in Picnic at Hanging Rock and Chloe in The Cray, both of which also landed in 2018.

She then featured in one episode of My Life in Murder as Cassie Malone in 2019.

However, her breakthrough part came in the fantastic True History of the Kelly Gang as Jane Cotter in 2019.

She then went on to star in The Gloaming, My First Summer and Furlough in 2020.

How old is Markella Kavenagh?

Kavenagh is 22 years old at the time of writing.

What has Markella Kavenagh said about joining Rings of Power?

Megan Richards as Poppy Proudfellow, Markella Kavenagh as Elanor ‘Nori’ Brandyfoot in Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Ben Rothstein/Prime Video

Talking to Teen Vogue about the differences between The Rings of Power and her previous roles, Kavenagh explained how the new LOTR show “is obviously fantasy, and I really felt that it was gonna be something quite separate, or I’d feel like I have to prepare in a certain way and in a different way than I had before".

Talking about her character, Kavenagh told Collider: "I think she has an innate curiosity, that's for sure. And I think I really wanted to make sure that it didn't come across as something that was purely out of just selfish interest in the unknown, that she's very aware she's had to bear this responsibility.

"And she's had to from a really young age care for her siblings, and her family, and the community, in a way that she's probably had to grow up a bit too quickly. And so I thought that it just made sense to ground that in wanting to subvert Harfoot tradition, to improve the quality of life and that that's where the curiosity into the unknown comes from as well."

She added: "She leads with the idea that a fear of risk can be greater than the risk itself. And she's just constantly pushing that, but sometimes it gets people into a bit of danger but it's with the best of intentions."

Is Markella Kavenagh on Instagram?

Yes, the actress can be found on Instagram with the handle @markella.kavanagh.

At present, she has over 20,000 followers.

Is Markella Kavenagh on Twitter?

No, not at present.

