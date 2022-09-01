There are also a host of other characters to get to know, from Lenny Henry's Sadoc Burrows to Nazanin Boniadi's Brownyn. The creators of The Rings of Power have stated that they intend the series to last 50 hours and with this amount of characters, it's clear why.

The Lord of The Rings: The Rings Power is finally almost here, and while there are some characters featured in Peter Jackson's trilogy of films present in the new series, they are all played by new actors.

But whether you're a superfan of J R R Tolkien's world or not, it can be difficult to keep it straight just who's playing who. So, if you want to know more about the characters, or where you have seen the actors before, here is our full guide to the cast of Amazon Prime Video's new series.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power cast

Morfydd Clark plays Galadriel

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel in The Rings of Power. Matt Grace/Prime Video

Who is Galadriel? Galadriel is one of the oldest elves who has been part of some of the most historical moments in Middle-earth. Many know her as the Lady of Lothlórien.

Where have I seen Morfydd Clark before? Clark has had roles in series such as Dracula, His Dark Materials and Patrick Melrose, while on the big screen she has appeared in Saint Maud, Eternal Beauty and The Personal History of David Copperfield.

Cynthia Addai-Robinson plays Queen Regent Míriel

Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Queen Regent Míriel in The Rings of Power. Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Who is Queen Regent Míriel? Míriel is the Queen Regent of Númenor, an Island Kingdom of Men.

Where have I seen Cynthia Addai-Robinson before? Addai-Robinson is best known for her roles in Power, Arrow and Shooter, while she also appeared in the Ben Affleck film The Accountant and in Star Trek Into Darkness.

Robert Aramayo plays Elrond

Robert Aramayo as Elrond in The Rings of Power. Ben Rothstein/Prime Video

Who is Elrond? Elrond is the Half-Elven Lord of Rivendell, previously played by Hugo Weaving in Peter Jackson's films.

Where have I seen Robert Aramayo before? Aramayo has appeared in The King's Man, Mindhunter and the Netflix mini-series Behind Her Eyes. He also played a young Ned Stark in Game of Thrones.

Owain Arthur plays Prince Durin IV

Owain Arthur as Prince Durin IV in The Rings of Power. Ben Rothstein/Prime Video

Who is Prince Durin IV? Prince Durin IV is a prince of the Dwarven city Khazad-dûm.

Where have I seen Owain Arthur before? Arthur is mostly known for his theatre roles, but he has also appeared in films including The One and Only Ivan and series such as Death in Paradise, Casualty and Babylon.

Maxim Baldry plays Isildur

Maxim Baldry as Isildur in The Rings of Power. Amazon Studios

Who is Isildur? Isildur is a sea cadet and is the son of Elendil. He is Eärien's brother. Isildur was portrayed by Harry Sinclair in flashbacks in the Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.

Where have I seen Maxim Baldry before? Baldry is best known for his roles in Hollyoaks and Years and Years, but has also appeared in Doctor Who and Skins amongst other series.

Nazanin Boniadi plays Bronwyn

Nazanin Boniadi as Bronwyn in The Rings of Power. Ben Rothstein/Prime Video

Who is Bronwyn? Bronwyn is a human, a healer woman and a single mother to a troubled boy named Theo. She carries romantic feelings for the elf Arondir.

Where have I seen Nazanin Boniadi before? Boniadi has appeared in series such as Homeland, Scandal and How I Met Your Mother, in which she played Barney's girlfriend Nora.

Ismael Cruz Córdova plays Arondir

Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir in The Rings of Power. Ben Rothstein/Prime Video

Who is Arondir? Arondir is a Silvan Elf tasked with watching over the people of the Southlands.

Where have I seen Ismael Cruz Córdova before? Cruz Córdova had a small role in The Mandalorian and has appeared in other projects such as The Catch, Ray Donovan, The Good Wife and Mary Queen of Scots.

Charles Edwards plays Lord Celebrimbor

Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor in The Rings of Power. Ben Rothstein/Prime Video

Who is Celebrimbor? Lord Celebrimbor is the Elven smith who forges the Rings of Power.

Where have I seen Charles Edwards before? Edwards has appeared in The Crown, Ripper Street, Downton Abbey and Sherlock, while he also had a small role in Batman Begins.

Trystan Gravelle plays Pharazôn

Trystan Gravelle plays Pharazôn in The Rings of Power. Matt Grace/Prime Video

Who is Pharazôn? Pharazôn is Queen Regent Míriel's advisor.

Where have I seen Trystan Gravelle before? Gravelle has had roles in A Discovery of Witches, Baptiste, Quiz and Trying, alongside other series.

Lenny Henry plays Sadoc Burrows

Lenny Henry as Sadoc Burrows in The Rings of Power. Prime Video

Who is Sadoc Burrows? Sadoc is a Harfoot. The character was created for The Rings of Power.

Where have I seen Lenny Henry before? Henry is known primarily for his comedy, but has also appeared in films such as Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and series such as The Sandman, Doctor Who and Broadchurch.

Ema Horvath plays Eärien

Ema Horvath as Eärien (2nd from right) in The Rings of Power. Ben Rothstein/Prime Video

Who is Eärien? Eärien is Isildur's sister. She is a new character created for the series.

Where have I seen Ema Horvath before? Horvath has had roles in the series Don't Look Deeper and the film What Lies Below.

Markella Kavenagh plays Elanor 'Nori' Brandyfoot

Markella Kavenagh as Elanor 'Nori' Brandyfoot in The Rings of Power. Ben Rothstein/Prime Video

Who is Elanor 'Nori' Brandyfoot? Nori is a Harfoot, who are visually similar to Hobbits but don't have a home like they have The Shire.

Where have I seen Markella Kavenagh before? Kavenagh has appeared in The Cry, Picnic at Hanging Rock and The Gloaming, amongst other series.

Tyroe Muhafidin plays Theo

Tyroe Muhafidin as Theo in The Rings of Power. Ben Rothstein/Prime Video

Who is Theo? Theo is Bronwyn’s son.

Where have I seen Tyroe Muhafidin before? This is Muhafidin's first major screen role.

Sophia Nomvete plays Princess Disa

Sophia Nomvete as Princess Disa in The Rings of Power. Ben Rothstein/Prime Video

Who is Princess Disa? Pricess Disa is the Dwarven princess married to Prince Durin IV.

Where have I seen Sophia Nomvete before? Nomvete has previously appeared in the children's series Swashbuckle.

Lloyd Owen plays Elendil

Lloyd Owen as Elendil in The Rings of Power. Amazon Studios

Who is Elendil? Elendil is a sea captain and the head of a 'known' family in Númenor. He is the father to Isildur and Eärien. Elendil was portrayed by Peter McKenzie in the prologue of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.

Where have I seen Lloyd Owen before? Owen is known for his roles in Cleaning Up, Silent Witness, Death in Paradise and Monarch of the Glen.

Megan Richards plays Poppy Proudfellow

Megan Richards as Poppy Proudfellow (right) in The Rings of Power. Ben Rothstein/Prime Video

Who is Poppy Proudfellow? Poppy is a Harfoot. She is a character created for The Rings of Power.

Where have I seen Megan Richards before? Richards has appeared in the series Wanderlust and Doctors.

Dylan Smith plays Largo Brandyfoot

Dylan Smith as Largo Brandyfoot (middle) in The Rings of Power. Ben Rothstein/Prime Video

Who is Largo Brandyfoot? Largo is a Harfoot. He was created for The Rings of Power.

Where have I seen Dylan Smith before? Smith has appeared in I Am the Night and Into the Badlands, as well as Tom Cruise's The Mummy and Maze Runner: The Death Cure.

Charlie Vickers plays Halbrand

Charlie Vickers as Halbrand in The Rings of Power. Matt Grace/Prime Video

Who is Halbrand? Halbrand is one of the race of Men. He is an original character created for the series.

Where have I seen Charlie Vickers before? Vickers has appeared in the series Medici but this is one of his first screen roles outside of that.

Leon Wadham plays Kemen

Leon Wadham as Kemen (1st on the left) in The Rings of Power. Ben Rothstein/Prime Video

Who is Kemen? Kemen is a Númenórean nobleman and the son of Ar-Pharazôn. He was created for The Rings of Power.

Where have I seen Leon Wadham before? Wadham has appeared in the series Go Girls and The Bad Seed.

Benjamin Walker plays High King Gil-galad

Benjamin Walker as High King Gil-galad in The Rings of Power. Ben Rothstein/Prime Video

Who is High King Gil-galad? Gil-galad is the the High King of the Noldor, High Elves of the Second Clan who migrated to Middle-earth from Valinor.

Where have I seen Benjamin Walker before? Walker is best known for his roles in Jessica Jones and Traitors.

Daniel Weyman plays The Stranger

Daniel Weyman as The Stranger in The Rings of Power. Amazon Studios

Who is The Stranger? The Stranger is a mysterious character we currently know little about.

Where have I seen Daniel Weyman before? Weyman has appeared in Silent Witness, Gentleman Jack and Foyle's War alongside other series and films.

Sara Zwangobani plays Marigold Brandyfoot

Sara Zwangobani as Marigold Brandyfoot (right) in The Rings of Power. Amazon Studios / Prime Video

Who is Marigold Brandyfoot? Marigold is a Harfoot. She is a character created for The Rings of Power.

Where have I seen Sara Zwangobani before? Zwangobani is best known for her roles in Home and Away, Monarch Cove and Love My Way.

Peter Mullan plays King Durin III

Peter Mullan as King Durin III in The Rings of Power. YouTube/Amazon Studios

Who is King Durin III? The father of Prince Durin IV and the monarch ruling over the Dwarven city of Khazad-dûm.

Where have I seen Peter Mullan before? The Scottish actor is best known for his roles in the Ken Loach film My Name is Joe, Paddy Considine's film Tyrannosaur, and the TV series The Fixer, Top of the Lake, Mum, Ozark, Westworld and Cursed. Mullan is also a director and helmed the films The Magdalene Sisters and Neds.

Will Fletcher plays Finrod

Will Fletcher as Finrod in The Rings of Power. YouTube/Amazon Studios

Who is Finrod? An Elven warrior who is the older brother of Galadriel.

Where have I seen Will Fletcher before? Fletcher previously appeared in the film The Road Dance and the short film Conversations at Dusk.

The following actors have also been cast in the series in undisclosed roles: Joseph Mawle, Augustus Prew, Peter Tait, Ian Blackburn, Kip Chapman, Anthony Crum, Maxine Cunliffe, Thusitha Jayasundera, Fabian McCallum, Geoff Morrell, Alex Tarrant, Beau Cassidy and Anson Boon.

