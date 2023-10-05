Created by Debbie O'Malley, the series is partly inspired by a couple of real-life cases, with the screenwriter telling press that her hope is to continue the story in a second season.

Here's what we know so far about the future of Payback.

Will there be a Payback season 2?

Morven Christie and Peter Mullan in Payback. HTM Television for ITV

ITV is yet to confirm whether Payback will return for a second season, but creator Debbie O'Malley has made it known that she would like to continue her suspenseful crime saga.

At a press event marking the series launch, she was asked if there were any storylines she couldn't quite squeeze into these initial six episodes.

"I'm hoping we might get to come back so I'm going to keep that to myself," replied O'Malley. "We created a very rich world and a web of very interesting relationships on either side of the law... I think there's always potential."

Payback does benefit from the involvement of executive producer Jed Mercurio – best known as the mind behind Line of Duty – whose production company successfully launched Trigger Point for ITV last year.

When could a potential Payback season 2 be released?

If Payback were to be renewed for a second season, it's very possible we could see it on our screens approximately one year from now – roughly autumn 2024.

However, that's just speculation for the time being. We'll update this page if and when firm details are announced.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Payback season 2 cast: Who could return if the show is renewed?

Prasanna Puwanarajah stars in Payback. HTM Television for iTV

If Payback were to be renewed for a second season, we could see the return of several characters from the first, which was led by a powerhouse performance from Morven Christie.

However, this is also the type of story that could lend itself to an anthology approach, with the crime unit led by DCI Adam Guthrie (Derek Riddell) and DC Jibran Khan (Prasanna Puwanarajah) taking on other financial cases.

Here's a reminder of the Payback season 1 cast, some of whom could reprise their roles:

Morven Christie plays Lexie Noble

Peter Mullan plays Cal Morris

Prasanna Puwanarajah plays DC Jibran Khan

Derek Riddle plays DCI Adam Guthrie

Steven Mackintosh plays Malky Roberts

Eileen Duffy plays Doris Szabo

Jack Greenlees plays Aaron Morris

Andi Osho plays DI Jean Royce

Steven Miller plays DS Rob Livingston

Henry Pettigrew plays Rufus Hayes

Julie Graham plays Connie Morris

Grace Chilton plays DC Alice Hardy

Is there a Payback season 2 trailer?

Not yet! But we'll update this page if any new footage arrives.

Payback airs Wednesdays at 9pm on ITV1. Stream episodes on ITVX. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.