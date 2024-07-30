Safe to say, some epic details about the series, based on the novel by Anne Rice, have been revealed - including that Sam Reid's Lestat de Lioncourt will embrace his rock god ways and that the series will be a mockumentary.

Read on for everything we know so far about Interview with the Vampire season 3.

We don't yet know exactly when Interview with the Vampire season 3 will be released - however, we would guess sometime in 2025.

The show was officially renewed in June 2024, just before the season 2 finale aired.

For context, season 1 was released in October 2022, while season 2 started airing in May 2024.

However, that season was delayed somewhat by the SAG-AFTRA strike of 2022, so hopefully season 3 should be released on a swifter timeline.

Season 3 was confirmed in June 2024, ahead of the season 2 finale airing in the US. It will be based on Anne Rice's second novel in the book series, called The Vampire Lestat.

Interview with the Vampire season 2. AMC Network Entertainment,Larry Horricks

Showrunner Rolin Jones said of the renewal: "Thank you to the brilliant casts and crews of the first two seasons that got us to this day.

"Thank you to the rabid, beautifully unwell fandom that scaled the castle walls to get us to this day. Thank you to Dan McDermott, Ben Davis for the funds and tools to continue the great work of dramatising Anne Rice’s extraordinary novels.

"And sincere apologies to the family and friends of actor Sam Reid for the possession that continues to this day. Monsieur L extends his promise to return his body upon cancellation (may that evening never come)."

Interview with the Vampire cast - Who will return for season 3?

Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac and Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt in Interview with the Vampire. BBC/Larry Horricks/AMC Network Entertainment LLC

Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson are both set to return for Interview with the Vampire season 3, while a number of other characters have been listed in AMC's press release announcing the renewal.

This includes Armand, played by Assad Zaman, Molloy, played by Eric Bogosian and Sam, played by Christopher Geary, among others.

Meanwhile, there are some characters we don't expect to see again. For instance, it seems unlikely that either Delainey Hayles's Claudia or Roxane Duran's Madeleine will return, after their characters died at the end of season 2.

Here's a full list of the cast who seem likely to return, following AMC's announcement that season 3 is on the way:

Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt

Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac

Assad Zaman as Armand

Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy

Christopher Geary as Samuel 'Sam' Barclay

Justin Kirk as Raglan James

Gopal Divan as Fareed

Joseph Potter as Nicolas de Lenfent

Interview with the Vampire season 3 plot: What will happen?

Interview with the Vampire season 3 will be based on Anne Rice's novel The Vampire Lestat.

A synopsis for the upcoming season reads: "In season 3, resentful of the perfunctory portrayal in the trashy best-seller Interview with the Vampire, the Vampire Lestat sets his story straight in a way only the Vampire Lestat can — by starting a band and going on tour.

"Gabrielle. Nicholas. Magnus. Marius. Those Who Must Be Kept. They join Louis, Armand, Molloy, Sam, Raglan, Fareed and others we can’t tell you about yet on a sexy pilgrimage across space, time and trauma. No Auto-Tuning. No Trigger Warnings. All Feels Amplified."

Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt in Interview with the Vampire season 2. AMC Network Entertainment,Larry Horricks

At San Diego Comic-Con, fans were treated to a look at the vampire's rocky alter-ego.

In an interview following the season 2 finale, Jones explained how season 3 will differ from the previous two runs, telling Variety: "The big difference moving forward is Lestat will be front and centre telling the story, so it should feel like this show has been taken hostage by Lestat.

"Aesthetically, it is going to feel different. It is not going to feel like two old guys in a room trying to figure out what brought them together. It is going to be over the shoulder of Lestat de Lioncourt, of whom you have probably seen about an 80 per cent-accurate version of who he is — on fire and reckless. So it should be fun and dangerous."

Is there a trailer for Interview with the Vampire season 3?

Yes! Check out the teaser for Interview with the Vampire season 3, featuring rock god Lestat:

Interview with the Vampire seasons 1 and 2 are available to watch on BBC iPlayer in the UK.

