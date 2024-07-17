The first season aired in the UK in October 2023, with the new adaptation of Anne Rice's Vampire Chronicles quickly developing a strong fan base.

The series stars Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid, while season 1 Claudia star, Bailey Bass, has been recast, with Delainey Hayles taking on the role in season 2.

Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt and Joseph Potter as Nicolas in Interview with the Vampire. BBC/Larry Horricks/AMC Network Entertainment LLC

Showrunner and creator Rolin Jones previously teased what fans can expect from season 2, saying: "There are big plot moments that we're retaining from it, but there are these emotional moments too, within our plot, that might be slightly different than what’s in the book. I'm feeling really, really excited about that.

"We’re going to Europe, and part 2 of the novel is episode 1 of season 2. So, we're going there and we're going to experience that. Then we're going to Paris. We're going to see what coven life is all about, and we have some more time than the movie or even the book.

Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac and Delainey Hayles as Claudia in Interview with the Vampire. BBC/AMC Network Entertainment

"We're continuing to make the interview part of this just as important as the flashback, in that there are some very active things that are going to be happening in Dubai.

"Then, more than anything, and we teased it out a little in season 1, the idea of memory and what is true and what isn't true is a big player in season 2.

"It's all going towards, groping towards, 'Who am I? How did I get here? What is to become of me now?' There's a lot!"

The series has already been renewed for a third season, with the next run set to adapt the second of Rice's novels, The Vampire Lestat.

Interview with the Vampire season 1 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer in the UK.

