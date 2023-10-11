Fans of Rice's novels will know that the series has plenty of material to adapt, with the Vampire Chronicles series mapping 13 novels, which also means the potential for Easter eggs to be included throughout.

Executive producer and writer Rolin Jones explained what fans of Rice's work can expect from the show, saying: "If you have read at least the first three novels and you know those books well, you will enjoy a lot of the things that are on the sides and off to the left."

Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac in Interview with the Vampire. AMC Network Entertainment LLC,Alfonso Bresciani

Jones continued: "In the writers’ room, we talked about Easter eggs. There are two kinds in on our show: stuff we buried in from the novels and things about the building of a universe. It’s on the walls, in what they're saying, their origin stories, all sorts of things.

Read more:

"I think that fans have to give us a little leeway. We're about to build a universe for them, and Anne didn't know what she was going to write after Interview with the Vampire. We were given all the things that she wrote to make a series out of it."

Meanwhile, executive producer Mark Johnson said: "Rolin Jones has peeled back certain aspects of the first book to get at the heart of it and make a TV series for today’s audience. The beauty of a series format is the ability to concentrate on characters; the lifeblood of storytelling.

More like this

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"In turn, that makes the story richer, because the more you know the characters, the more you feel for their triumphs or their failures. What he’s written is a confluence of Anne Rice and Rolin Jones, which I think is a really happy marriage."

Interview with the Vampire premieres on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on Thursday 12th October.

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.