Based on the bestselling novel by Anne Rice, the series follows vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) as he recounts his previous life and romantic past with Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid).

The series chronicles their their epic story of love, blood and the perils of immortality, and we follow it through Louis's interviews with journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian).

But who's who in this new drama? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Interview with the Vampire.

Interview with the Vampire cast: Full list of characters and actors in TV series

You can find the cast members for Interview with the Vampire below, but scroll on to find out more about the main ensemble and where you've seen them before.

Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac

Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt

Bailey Bass as Claudia

Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy

Assad Zaman as Rashid

Chris Stack as Thomas 'Tom' Anderson

John DiMaggio as Alderman Fenwick

Rae Dawn Chong as Florence de Pointe du Lac

Kalyne Coleman as Grace de Pointe du Lac

Steven G Norfleet as Paul de Pointe du Lac

Najah Bradley as Lily

Christian Robinson as Levi Freniere

Tony Manna as Mr Carlo

Dana Gourrier as Bricktop Williams

Thomas Antony Olajide as Jonah

Xavier Mills as Charlie

Damon Daunno as Bruce

Maura Grace Athari as Antoinette

Jacob Anderson plays Louis de Pointe du Lac

Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac in Interview with the Vampire. AMC Network Entertainment LLC,Alfonso Bresciani

Who is Louis de Pointe du Lac? With the limitations of life as a Black man in 1900s New Orleans, Louis’s business ambitions are limited by racism and homophobia. So, when the wealthy Lestat arrives with the offer of joining him as his vampire companion, it proves hard to resist.

Where have I seen Jacob Anderson before? The actor and musician (under the alias Raleigh Ritchie) is best known for his role as Grey Worm in Game of Thrones and has also starred in Broadchurch, Doctor Who and 2008 film Adulthood.

Sam Reid plays Lestat de Lioncourt

Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt in Interview with the Vampire. AMC Network Entertainment LLC,Alfonso Bresciani

Who is Lestat de Lioncourt? The French vampire arrives in New Orleans and quickly falls in love with Louis, later turning him into a vampire.

Where have I seen Sam Reid before? The Australian actor is best known for his roles in Lambs of God, The Newsreader and The Hunting. He has also appeared in numerous British dramas like Endeavour, Whitechapel and Spooks.

Bailey Bass plays Claudia

Bailey Bass as Claudia in Interview with the Vampire sat forward baring her vampire fangs. AMC Network Entertainment LLC,Alfonso Bresciani

Who is Claudia? A young teenager who Lestat turns into a vampire to save her life. She grows closer to both Lestat and Louis, forming a fatherly bond with the pair.

Where have I seen Bailey Bass before? Aside from her roles in Interview with the Vampire and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Bass stars in Avatar: The Way of Water as Tsireya and is set to star in the forthcoming two Avatar films.

Eric Bogosian plays Daniel Molloy

Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy in Interview with the Vampire. AMC Network Entertainment LLC,Alfonso Bresciani

Who is Daniel Molloy? Molloy has a chequered past and works as a journalist, interviewing Louis in the '70s, which results in him being attacked.

Where have I seen Eric Bogosian before? Bogosian has been in a number of acclaimed TV and film releases, including Succession, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Uncut Gems and Billions.

Assad Zaman plays Rashid

Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molly and Assad Zaman as Rashid in Interview with the Vampire. AMC Network Entertainment LLC,Alfonso Bresciani

Who is Rashid? Over 500 years old, Rashid is a vampire who is Louis's current lover and manages to save Daniel's life.

Where have I seen Assad Zaman before? The British actor has starred in Apple Tree Yard, Hotel Portofino and Small Axe, as well as stage productions of East is East, A Doll's House and White Teeth.

