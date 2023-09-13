The cast members set to return for Slayers include James Marsters (Spike), Charisma Carpenter (Cordelia Chase), Anthony Head (Rupert Giles), Juliet Landau (Drusilla), Emma Caulfield (Anya Jenkins), Amber Benson (Tara Maclay), James C Leary (Clem) and Danny Strong (Jonathan Levinson). They will be joined by new cast member Laya DeLeon Hayes.

The audio story, which comes from Benson alongside writer Christopher Golden, will pick up 10 years after the events of the final episode of Buffy The Vampire Slayer, and will find Spike having gone deep undercover in Los Angeles, convincing the forces of darkness that he’s back to his evil ways. However, when his cover is compromised by sixteen-year-old Indira Nunnally, he finds himself on baby-slayer-sitting duty once more.

While he attempts to track down a watcher for Indira, their paths collide with the veteran Slayer of a parallel reality where Buffy Summers never existed and where Cordelia Chase is the one-and-only Slayer. She needs Spike’s help with stopping Drusilla, who is terrorising her world.

Marsters said: "I’m ecstatic to be back with my dear friends for this next chapter in the Buffyverse, as we take listeners on a familiar but unexpected journey chock full of horror, passion and mischief. I’m excited for old and new fans to experience this beloved world of vampire slaying like never before, brought to life through immersive audio storytelling."

Meanwhile, Rachel Ghiazza, Chief Content Officer at Audible said: "Slayers: A Buffyverse Story offers a fresh, dynamic take on a cult-classic that takes listeners on a fun and nostalgic ride. The all-star cast reprising beloved roles, as well as newcomers, bring to life a storyline that will entertain fans of the original series and pull in first-time Sunnydale visitors."

The cast and creatives behind the project will take to in a panel at New York Comic Con in October to provide additional details.

One notable absence from the cast list is, of course, Sarah Michelle Gellar. However, it shouldn't be surprising, as Gellar previously said she wouldn't be returning to the character.

Gellar said that she would support a reboot of the show, saying "it’s set up perfectly for someone else to have the power", but added: "the metaphors of Buffy were the horrors of adolescence. I think I look young, but I am not an adolescent."

Slayers: A Buffyverse Story will be available on Audible beginning 12th October 2023 - get a free trial for Audible here.

