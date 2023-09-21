Jonathan Franzen, Jodi Picoult and George Saunders are among the other authors mentioned in the case, which has been brought by the Authors Guild in the federal court in Manhattan, New York, following similar action taken by comedian Sarah Silverman earlier in 2023.

OpenAI is accused of having its software be reliant upon "systematic theft on a mass scale" in the filing.

Meanwhile, in July, writers including Margaret Atwood and Philip Pullman signed an open letter claiming that authors should receive payment by the company in exchange for it using their work.

As quoted by BBC News, a spokesperson for OpenAI said: "We're having productive conversations with many creators around the world, including the Authors Guild, and have been working co-operatively to understand and discuss their concerns about AI.

"We're optimistic we will continue to find mutually beneficial ways to work together."

AI has been the source of much disruption in the creative industries in recent months, with questions around its future use in Hollywood currently a major point of contention in the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

