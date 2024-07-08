House of the Dragon's Ewan Mitchell teases Aemond and Daemon Targaryen clash
Actor Ewan Mitchell has teased what a confrontation would be like...
Warning: Major spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon season 2 episode 4.
Actor Ewan Mitchell has teased a major confrontation on the way in House of the Dragon.
The HBO fantasy drama aired an epic fourth episode for its second season, aptly titled A Dance of Dragons, which saw the Targaryen civil war reach fever pitch in the between between rival claimants of the Iron Throne, King Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) and Queen Rhaenyra I Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy).
Speaking to RadioTimes.com and international press, actor Ewan Mitchell was questioned about the inevitable clash that is due between Prince Aemond Targaryen and his equally ruthless uncle Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith).
As Aemond took part in the battle at Rook's Rest which also saw his brother Aegon and kinswoman Princess Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) take to the skies on their dragons, he showed his most heartless behaviour, bringing about the death of Rhaenys and leaving his brother broken.
Interestingly, Mitchell responded by noting the damage that dragons clashing can do, stating: "I think after what Aemond does in episode 4, it will be met with some retaliation and at what cost? You know, you see the damage that those three dragons did in the skies above Rook's Rest and so, after this moment, the whole of Westeros – now they've experienced dragon war and what it can do."
He then added: "What I can say about him and Daemon, if those two guys were ever to sit in a room together? You know, any household appliance will become a deadly weapon."
Of course, we have seen both men prove themselves as the nastiest fighters on their respective sides of the Targaryen family. Still, Mitchell maintains that his character has only been searching for love elsewhere.
When asked about how Aemond's relationship with his mother Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) impacted others in his life, Mitchell commented: "Someone asked me the other day, whether or not I thought that Aemond had mummy issues, and I don't think he has mommy issues so much – he just wanted to be loved by his mum a little bit more.
"He was the spare son, he was on the back foot. And, you know, kids, they need that unconditional love to develop a balanced view of themselves and so Aemond, because he never had that, he had to seek it out – you have to seek surrogates out in other ways – he found in Vhagar this older she-dragon, and he found in the madam Sylvi.
"And, you know, kids need that balanced view to develop, they need that unconditional love, and if a child is not embraced by the village, they'll burn it down to feel its warmth. They'll seek validation through other means. They'll get noticed through other ways and in Aemond's case, it's through war."
House of the Dragon continues on Mondays on Sky Atlantic and NOW – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.
Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.