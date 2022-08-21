The much-anticipated Game of Thrones prequel is almost on our screens and will follow the fiery and bloody history of House Targaryen.

The wait is nearly over for House of the Dragon.

As the series opens, King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) has controversially ascended to the throne but his own succession is the cause of another great conflict.

Will the King set aside his roguish brother Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and name his daughter Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) to be his heir?

We don't have long to find out!

RadioTimes.com has all you need to know about what time you can watch House of the Dragon.

What time is House of the Dragon released in the UK?

House of the Dragon premieres in the UK on Sky Atlantic and NOW at 2am BST on Monday 22nd August 2022.

This is the same release time as in the US on HBO and HBO Max, meaning the series is being simulcast around the world.

Naturally, this means that the date is technically a day later than the US release on the 21st August.

Sky Atlantic will broadcast the episode once again at 9pm on the same day.

How long is House of the Dragon episode 1?

Paddy Considine as King Viserys I Targaryen (centre, in focus) in House of the Dragon episode 1 HBO

House of the Dragon episode 1, titled The Heirs of the Dragon, has a running time of 66 minutes.

However, each of the 10 episodes in the first season will run at different lengths, albeit close to an hour in length.

The first instalment stars Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, and Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower.

The episode also stars Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, Milly Alcock as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Emily Carey as Lady Alicent Hightower, and Graham McTavish as Ser Harrold Westerling.

