Who is Aegon II Targaryen in House of the Dragon and who plays him?

As time passes on the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon , some characters are played by multiple actors.

However, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent Hightower are not the only characters to be portrayed by multiple stars.

One of these figures is another member of the Targaryen family, Prince Aegon Targaryen, or Aegon II if you wish to differentiate him from Aegon the Conquerer.

So, who is Prince Aegon and who portrays him in House of the Dragon?

Who is Prince Aegon II Targaryen in House of the Dragon?

Ty Tennant as Prince Aegon Targaryen (right) in House of the Dragon Ollie Upton / HBO

Prince Aegon Targaryen is the eldest son of King Viserys I Targaryen and Queen Alicent Hightower.

As he is the first-born son of King Viserys, Aegon has a claim to the Iron Throne after his father and is argued by some to be the rightful successor to the King.

However, Viserys has named Aegon's older half-sister Princess Rhaenyra as his heir and made the lords of the kingdom swear obeisance to her, making her the Princess of Dragonstone.

Despite the birth of Aegon and his siblings, the King has shown no signs of discarding Rhaenyra as his heir.

Viserys even rejected the proposal from Alicent's father Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) of marrying Aegon to Rhaenyra in the tradition of Old Valyria, accusing the Hand of the King of seeking to advance the influence of House Hightower.

Will Aegon himself be so keen to supplant his sister?

Who plays Prince Aegon II Targaryen in House of the Dragon?

Well, a number of actors portray Prince Aegon Targaryen in the television series House of the Dragon.

Following an uncredited infant actor portraying Aegon, two actors play the role during his adolescence and adulthood.

Ty Tennant

Ty Tennant attends the Sky Group Premiere of House Of The Dragon in London David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Age: 20

Instagram: @ty__tennant

As a teenager in House of the Dragon, Prince Aegon Targaryen is portrayed by the actor Ty Tennant.

The son of David Tennant and Georgia Tennant, Ty is also the grandson of Peter Davison on his mother's side.

He is therefore the son and grandson of two actors to have played The Doctor in Doctor Who, while his mother portrayed 'The Doctor's Daughter', Jenny, in one episode of the series.

Ty Tennant's previous credits include Doom Patrol, War of the Worlds, and Tolkien.

Tom Glynn-Carney

Tom Glynn-Carney attends the Sky Group Premiere of House Of The Dragon in London David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Age: 27

Instagram: @mrglynncarney

Twitter: @TGlynnCarney

After further time passes in the series' narrative, Prince Aegon Targaryen is portrayed as an adult by actor Tom Glynn-Carney.

This is not the first time Glynn-Carney has shared a role with Tennant, having both played the historical figure Christopher Wiseman in the film Tolkien at different ages.

Glynn-Carney's previous credits include the role of Peter in Christopher Nolan's film Dunkirk and Henry "Hotspur" Percy in the Netflix historical drama The King.

He has also appeared in the television series The Last Post, Domina, and is due to star in the Steven Knight series SAS Rogue Heroes.

Speaking about the role to Wonderland magazine in spring 2022, Glynn-Carney said of playing Aegon: "It's definitely one of the darker roles I've played. It's a very, very complex character. One minute we love him, then the next we hate him, but I'm really enjoying that sort of back and forth aspect of the role. It's a tricky thing to play, but it's rewarding in so many ways."

Will fans be keen on Prince Aegon?

